Masaba's Pic With Viv Richards To 'Anu And Arjun' Trailer Release: Catch Up On Latest News

Masaba Gupta shares childhood pic featuring Neena Gupta and Viv Richards

Masaba took to her Instagram to share an unseen picture from her childhood tat featured her father popular cricketer Vivian Richards and mother Neena Gupta. In the photo, baby Masaba is sleeping in the lap of her mother and Vivian Richards is seen sitting on the floor. Neena is seen wearing a white and red saree and sporting a large red bindi on her forehead. Masaba captioned the post, "My world. My blood".

Anu And Arjun trailer out

The trailer of Anu And Arjun, which is the Hindi dubbed version of the popular Telugu film titled Mosagullu, was released on March 13. The movie chronicles the details of one of the biggest IT scams in the world. The cast of the movie includes Vishnu Manchu, Suniel Shetty and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles. The movie is set to release on March 19, 2021.

Vani Bhojan joins Chiyaan 60 movie

Vani Bhojan has been roped in to play the female lead in Chiyaan Vikram's Chiyaan 60 film. The production company Seven Screen Studios took to their official Twitter account to announce the news with netizens. The cast of the film includes Bobby Simha and Simran Bagga in titular roles as well.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares BTS from Nick Jonas' Spaceman song

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram to share several jaw-dropping behind-the-scenes pictures from her husband's newly release track Spaceman. Her fans were surprised to see her make an appearance in the song. Priyanka is seen donning a red Balenciaga ensemble which includes red high heels and a cape as well.

Sonu Sood's portrait reacted as Bhagat Singh

An artist named Harsha has recreated Sonu Sood's portrait as Bhagat Singh. The artist to their Instagram handle to share the post. The pencil sketch was animated to make it look appealing.

Image courtesy- @masabagupta and Screengrab from Anu And Arjun trailer