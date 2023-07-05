MasterChef Australia's Gary Mehigan Asks Huma Qureshi 'Are We Gonna Kiss?' | Watch

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi, who is set to portray the iconic Indian cookbook author and chef Tarla Dalal in the upcoming biopic Tarla, received a warm and unexpected greeting from renowned Australian chef Gary Mehigan at a promotional event held on Wednesday. The incident has garnered attention from netizens.

3 things you need to know

Huma Qureshi was last seen in a web series titled Mithya

She will soon be seen as Tarla Dalal in Tarla.

Tarla created vegetarian versions of many non-vegetarian dishes.

Chef Gary Mehigan’s playful interaction with Huma Qureshi

During a promotional event, Huma interacted with the press and her industry colleagues. Chef Gary Mehigan, formerly a judge and host on MasterChef Australia, approached her in a cheerful mood. In a moment captured by paparazzi, he playfully asked, ‘Are we gonna kiss?’ to which Huma graciously responded with a ‘yeah’. He then proceeded to give her a friendly peck on the cheek.

Huma is ready for Tarla

The trailer for Tarla was recently released. The film aims to depict the inspiring journey of Tarla Dalal, who defied the odds and stereotypes to popularise vegetarian cuisine through her books, TV shows, and cooking classes. Huma Qureshi plays this remarkable figure. The film will highlight her struggles and undying spirit. .

(Huma Qureshi donned the chef's cap to potray Chef Tarla Dalal | Image: Huma Qureshi/Instagram)

Directed by Piyush Gupta and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Nitesh Tiwari. Tarla also stars Sharib Hashmi in a key role. Tarla is set to release on OTT on Friday, July 7