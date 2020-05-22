'Mastram' Starring Anshuman Jha To Have Fewer Intimate Scenes Post COVID-19

The entertainment industry has been affected by the Coronavirus lockdown as shoots of several movies and shows have been halted. Several industry insiders have also been stressing on how films will see a shift in its shooting process as maintaining social distancing will be essential. The makers of MX Player’s Mastram is the latest one to keep these guidelines in mind.

Mastram to have less erotic scenes post COVID-19?

Many industry insiders and regulatory boards have been talking about jotting together a set of rules and regulations to be followed once the COVID-19 comes to an end. While talking about the same, the makers of Mastram have to keep social distancing in mind as they work on the second season. The show stars LSD star Anshuman Jha in the lead role.

Mastram is a web series based on the real-life events of Rajaram who was a popular writer of erotica subject back in the 1980s. An increased emphasis on maintaining safe distances between people in a post-COVID-19 world could turn out to a problem for Mastram. Hence, the creative team of Mastram has decided to cut the intimate sequences at the writing stage itself.

Aryan Sunil, the writer of Mastram revealed that the team will be focusing more on Rajaram’s life and how he arrived in books. He also added that the team of Mastram will be focusing on the guidelines put forth by the officials while shooting for intimate scenes. Mastram is also one of the first shows in India to hire intimacy directors of an international level. Aryan Sunil revealed that post-COVID-19, the makers of Mastram will be more careful while shooting for intimate scenes. Further, the intimacy directors will have a say over the degree of intimacy in the scene.

Anshuman Jha, however, is of the opposing view. He revealed that in his opinion, cutting down on the erotica level of Mastram will not affect the plot of the show. He added that the primary plot of the show is about Rajaram’s romantic life, his relationship with his uncle, and his books. Anshuman also revealed that Mastram will continue to explore the conflicts between Rajaram’s relationships and literary imaginations.

