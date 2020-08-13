National Lefthanders Day: Amitabh Bachchan To Sonakshi, Know Left-handed Celebs In B'wood

National Lefthanders Day was first observed back in 1976 by Dean R. Campbell, who was the founder of the Lefthanders International Inc. The day is observed in order to celebrate the lefties as they comprise roughly to be 10 per cent of the world's population. Today, i.e August 13, 2020, National Lefthanders Day is also being observed in India along with various other countries.

Many studies in the past have concluded that left-handers can process language, emotions, and relations in a different way than right-handers. This allows them to have an inclination towards being more creative than right-handers. Thus it is only understandable when a number of celebrities from Bollywood are left-handed since it is a creative field. Check out some of the most prolific lefthanders from Bollywood below-

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan asks fans to remove 'thorns' from others' lives in poignant post

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most prominent left-handers in the world. On the other hand, Amitabh is reportedly equally proficient for writing with his right hand also. The actor's son Abhishek Bachchan is also left-handed.

Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur is one of the rising stars in Bollywood having impressed fans and critics alike with his performances in films like Aashiqui 2 and Malang. Some of the actor's fans may be unaware that Aditya Roy Kapur is left-handed. He will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in the upcoming Sadak 2, which is set to stream from Agust 28, 2020.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan says his 'heart cheers with joy' as Janmashtami wishes 'pour in'; see pic

Kapil Sharma

Though Kapil Sharma has been predominantly a part of the television industry, he has one noticeable work in Hindi films too. Kapil Sharma, who is known for making people laugh in his show is actually left-handed too. Though, the host-actor hasn't been much vocal about being a lefty.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan opens up about criticism, says 'it goes hand in hand with achievements'

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha made her debut in Bollywood starring opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg. Fans of the actor may be unaware of the fact that she is left-handed. The actor does not speak of it much on public platforms but has been clicked by paparazzi signing autographs using her left hand. The actor had recently made the headlines when she quit her Twitter stating that it was 'the first step to protecting your sanity'.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan calls his day ‘steady, quiet & deserted’ as he explains his daily routine

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.