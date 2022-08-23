Makers of Prakash Jha-starrer Matto ki Saikil which had its premiere at the Busan International Film Festival in 2020, surprised fans with the trailer on Monday. Helmed by M Gani, the upcoming film which will release on September 16, 2022, is based on the life of a daily wage labourer.

The trailer gives a glimpse of the real struggles faced by the lead character which is played by Jha. The clip also shows Prakash and his attachment to his bicycle. After establishing the relationship between the lead and his vehicle, the trailer shows how one fine day, his cycle is run over by a tractor.

Matto Ki Saikil out now

The gripping trailer begins with the depiction of Prakash Jha's struggles as a daily wage worker who works really hard to run a family of five. In doing so, his love for his cycle is shown which will take fans on a different tangent after he expresses his emotions for the vehicle. After the cycle is run down by a tractor, the lead actor runs from pillar to post and works overtime to arrange money for a new one.

Keeping the dialect of a village intact with the right aesthetic value, the trailer is surely a must-watch and will leave the fans emotional towards the end. The Gangajal director shared the trailer on Instagram and wrote, "Presenting the official trailer of Matto Ki Saikil, a feature film presented by Prakash Jha Productions. Undrawing the curtain on the harsh reality of a daily age worker in India, Matto ki Saikil will be out on the 16th of September in a cinema near you. Directed by M. Gani, Produced By Sudhirbhai Mishra Banner - Shivdeva Films, Presented by PJP Films, Distributed by PVR pictures."

Apart from Jha, the film also stars Anita Choudhary, Dimpy Mishra, Aarohi Sharma, Idhika Roy, CP Sharma & Aryan Madar in significant roles. Jha who liked the script so much has not only acted in the 95-minute movie but has also bankrolled it.

Meanwhile, the director known for socio-political titles like Gangaajal, Apaharan, and Raajneeti, had previously received a thunderous response for his web series Ashram 2 starring Bobby Deol in the lead. The series revolved around a con man turning into a self-proclaimed God.

IMAGE: Instagram/zishan_shaikh_21