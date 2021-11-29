'Mayday' Is Now 'Runway 34'; First Look Posters Of Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan Revealed

Ajay Devgn's upcoming drama thriller alongside Amitabh Bachchan has got a new title, Runway 34. Devgn, who is also directing and producing the project, revealed the title change from Mayday and uploaded first look posters of the leading trio, which also includes Rakul Preet Singh.

He hailed the film as a "high-octane thriller", which has been inspired by true events.

Ajay Devgn reveals first look poster from Runway 34

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, November 29, the Singham star uploaded three character posters for each cast member. Ajay can be seen clad in a pilot's uniform with reflectors, while his poster tagline reads, "Flying with his eyes shut". Amitabh Bachchan's poster is all things intense and reads," Facing the turbulence", while Rakul Preet's poster showcases her stationed in an aircraft, looking perplexed. "Brace for impact", her character poster echoes.

For the caption, Ajay wrote," MayDay is now Runway 34. A high-octane thriller inspired by true events that is special to me, for reasons more than one! #Runway34 - Landing on Eid, April 29, 2022, as promised". Take a look.

The film, which was officially announced in November 2020 and went on floors in December 2020 in Hyderabad, will be theatrically released on 29 April 2022. Apart from the aforementioned actors, it also stars Angira Dhar, Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh among others. The film also marks Ajay and Big B's collaboration after 7 years since Satyagraha's release in 2013. They have previously acted together in Major Sahab, Khakee, and Hindustan Ki Kasam

On the work front, Ajay is currently gearing up for the release of his first-time collaboration with filmmaker SS Rajamouli in RRR. The actor will also star in Maidaan, Raid 2, and is reportedly filming for Drishyam 2. He also has Indra Kumar's directorial Thank God alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the pipeline.

