MC Stan Stops Hyderabad Concert After Fan Falls, People Say 'Travis Scott Could Never'

Rapper MC Stan, who has been making headlines after winning the reality show Bigg Boss 16, recently performed in Hyderabad as he was doing an India tour for his fans. At the concert, MC Stan noticed some disturbance in the crowd and immediately paused his performance to address the situation. The artist then requested the audience to cooperate with him and remain calm to end the concert on a good note.

MC Stan also warned the crowd to stay put or else cops would start to intervene and bring the concert to a halt. However, the show came to an end before time as the area was jampacked. After the incident, a video from the event surfaced online and it showed the rapper stopping his performance to calm the audience.

MC Stan's reaction to the crowd

In the video, MC Stan was heard saying, "Aaram se, aaram se, aaram se bhai, Udhar koi to girgya re, bhai aisa mat karo. Bhai gana rok. Hyderabad yar aisa mat karo. Bahut pyaar hai. Bhai aaram se. Koi to gir geli. Bhai ek ke upar ek. Aisa mat karo, aaram se. Bhai tum log theek hai kya (take it easy guys, someone has fallen down there, don't do this. Stop the music. Don't do this Hyderabad. There is so much love, take it easy. Someone has fallen down, one top of the other. Are you guys okay)?"

The Bigg Boss winner then added by saying, "Show bhai apne ko pura karne ka. Main wapis se bola raha bhai. Mere ko bhej denge bhai police wale. Wo band kardenge bhai (I want to perform till the end. I am repeating it again. The police will stop the event and send me back, so take it easy)." After watching the video, fans praised him for not acting like Travis Scott at his concert. MC Stan has been performing across cities in India and after his newfound popularity after winning the reality show, he was seen attending Sania Mirza's farewell party in Hyderabad.

Fans remember Travis Scott's tragic moment at Astroworld Festival

MC Stan's recent video reminded fans about Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival tragedy from 2021. In the stampede in Texas, more than 100 people from the audience sustained injuries while eight people lost their lives.