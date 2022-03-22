MC Tod Fod No More: Ranveer Singh & Siddhant Chaturvedi Mourn Demise Of 24-yr-old Rapper

Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi recently mourned the loss of the rapper and songwriter, MC Tod Fod who sang one of the popular songs from their movie album, Gully Boy. The news of the demise of Dharmesh Parmar, popularly known as MC Tod Fod was recently revealed by the Swadesi band through social media. They even gave him a tribute by sharing the video of his latest performance.

Dharmesh Parmar, popularly known as MC Tod Fod, was credited among the lyricists and singers for the notable song, India 91, from Ranveer Singh-starrer Gully Boy. The movie was a huge hit among the audience and garnered immense appreciation from critics as well.

Gully Boy fame MC Tod Fod no more

Ranveer Singh recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture of the later rapper Dharmesh Parmar while adding a broken heart emoji in order to express his heartfelt condolences on the demise of the singer. On the other hand, his Gully Boy co-star, Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a picture of the late rapper in which he was seen singing a song. Along with it, he even posted a screenshot of their chat in which the actor stated how much he loved his song. He added a note next to it that read 'RIP Bhai' and added a broken heart emoji. Take a look-

The news was unveiled by the Swadesi band who took to their official Instagram handle and shared a video clip revealing that it was the last performance of the late singer MC Tod Fod. In the caption, they mentioned that he performed his last ever gig at Swadesi Mela and penned words of praise for his thrill and his love for playing live music. Adding to it, they also informed everyone to gather at his house in Mumbai for his last rites.

The note read, "It was with this night that @todfod_ performed his last ever gig at Swadesi Mela. You had to be there to experience it, his thrill his love for playing live music. You are never forgotten, you will always live through with your music. Kabhi sochu kahi chale jane ki due Koi thikane bas jau jo na ho jyada mashoor Jaha le jati rahe mann ko bhaye wo me karu Aise Jeena rehna kiya mene yahi se shuru -TodFod..." (sic) Watch the video-

