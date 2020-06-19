MCU's Benedict Cumberbatch, Josh Brolin, Don Cheadle To Get Stars On Walk Of Fame 2021

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce 2021 list was revealed on its Facebook page. The list includes three names from the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Benedict Cumberbatch, Josh Brolin, and Don Cheadle. They will all be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021.

MCU takes over the Walk of Fame

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Benedict Cumberbatch plays the role of Sorcerer Supreme Doctor Strange. Don Cheadle has essayed the role of James Rhodes aka War Machine. Josh Brolin plays the scary supervillain of the MCU series Thanos.

(Source: Marvel Studios Instagram)

The actors were part of a long list of 35 artists from various streams that will be given a star in the 2021 Walk of Fame in Hollywood. These streams from the entertainment industry are movies, television, theatres, music. All the categories have some of the best and favourite actors in the Hollywood film industry.

The Hollywood actors that will be honoured this year along with Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, and Josh Brolin are Morris Chestnut, Zac Efron, Giancarlo Giannini, Shia LaBeouf, Jimmy Smits, Naomi Watts. Actors Ali MacGraw and Ryan O'Neal are up for a double star in 2020. These make the movie category of the list.

The television category includes famous names like Nick Cannon, Courteney Cox, Marla Gibbs, Jenifer Lewis, Laura Linney, Judge Greg Mathis, Sarah Paulson, Peter Roth, and Christian Slater. Courteney Cox is known for her famous role as Monica Geller in Friends. Nick Cannon is also one of the most well-known hosts on television.

When it comes to the music and recording categories, a wonderful variety of people will get the Hollywood star on the Walk of Fame. They are The Chi-Lites, Kelly Clarkson, Missy Elliott, Ana Gabriel, Jefferson Airplane, The Judds, Don McLean, Salt-N-Pepa, and Trisha Yearwood. Veteran saxophonist Charlie Parker and Italian opera singer Luciano Pavarotti will be honoured posthumously at the 2021 Walk of Fame.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright August Wilson is also honoured with a star posthumously. She and Luciano are a part of the theatre/live performance category. The category also has the name of Brightman. The radio category has only one name under it, DJ Big Boy.

The dates of the star unveiling ceremony have not been announced yet by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce 2021. The actors are invited along with their families to receive this honour. These stars are to make the names of these amazing artists immortal and written in stone.

