MCU Eternals: Harish Patel's Films That Show He Has More To Offer Than Gunda's Ibu Hatela

Many fans were left wondering if it was Gunda actor Harish Patel in the clip from Eternals that Marvel released this week. The veteran actor, in a chat with Bollywood Hungama, confirmed that it was him while making it clear at the very onset that he’s not allowed to talk anything about Eternals. Interestingly, in the same conversation, Harish revealed that he feels it’s unfair that very few are aware of his amazing body of work in the West. On a related note, here are a few films from the veteran actor's repertoire, which proves he has more to offer than Gunda's Ibu Hatela.

Harish Patel's movies to binge-watch

The Buddha Of Suburbia

In his interview with the outlet, the 67-year-old actor told that The Buddha Of Suburbia was one of his first projects in the West. The project was directed by Roger Michell, who also made Notting Hill (1999). It was adapted from Hanif Kureishi’s book of the same name. It was later translated into 20 languages and in 1993, the BBC made a four-part drama series on it.

Nevermind Niravana

After the above project, he was also featured in the NBC TV series Nevermind Niravana. In the series, he was seen portraying the character of Dr Arjun Mehta. Interestingly, Nevermind Niravana was to be directed by David Schwimmer. However, after several changes in cast and multiple reshots, it fell in the lap of Fox Studios and the pilot episode shot after that was not shot by David Schwimmer.

Run, Fat Boy, Run

Directed by David Schwimmer, Run, Fat Boy, Run, is a comedy-drama film. Along with Patel, the ensemble star cast of the film also featured Pegg, Dylan Moran, Thandiwe Newton, India de Beaufort, and Hank Azaria. In the film, Harish played the character of Mr. Ghosh Dastidar.

Jadoo

If you are looking for a comedy film, Jadoo could be a good pick. Harish's this 2013 release was directed by filmmaker Amit Gupta. One of the IMDb reviewers has stated that it is a "lovely honest and heartfelt story".

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Four Weddings and a Funeral is a miniseries of ten episodes. The series started streaming on Hulu in July 2019. It was based on the 1994 British film of the same name written by Richard Curtis. Nathalie Emmanuel, Nikesh Patel, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Brandon Mychal Smith, and John Reynolds were seen playing the lead characters.

IMAGE: VEDHIKA'S TWITTER/ STILL FROM GUNDA

