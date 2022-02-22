Meenakshi Seshadri's Latest Post Leaves Fans In Awe Of Her New Look; Take A Look

Bollywood star Meenakshi Seshadri was one of the most popular actors in the 80s and 90s. She played several major roles in Bollywood blockbusters, including Damini, Love Marriage, Ganga Jamuna Saraswati and more. While the actor left acting in 1997 and moved to the United States with her husband, she is now becoming an active user of social media. The actor recently shared a picture of her new look on Twitter and left her fans in awe of her.

Meenakshi Seshadri often takes to her social media handles to share some pictures with her fans. the actor recently shared a photo of her new hairstyle. In the photo, the actor could be seen sporting a short hair look. She wore a blue and black coloured jacket and a pair of glasses. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "new look" in the caption.

The actor's new look caught the attention of her fans who could not help but compliment her. One of her fans shared some old pictures of her and shared how her new look reminded them of her film. The fan wrote, "Very beautiful and wonderful, you remind me of the movie Endi aandhi toofan and your short hair." Another fan lauded her for being natural and wrote, "Ma'am you are a beauty....in an age of layers of make-up..... you turn up so graceful." Meenakshi's fans were delighted to see her active on social media. A fan wrote, "So happy to see you after so many years. Surely age has caught up on us but you still look just as beautiful and graceful. Wishing you good health and loads of happiness." Some fans even urged Twitter to verify the actor's handle.

More about Meenakshi Seshadri

Meenakshi Seshadri was one of the most lauded actors in the film industry. The actor initially began her career as a model and won several beauty pageants at an early age. She made her Bollywood debut with Painter Babu but garnered fame with the 1983 blockbuster film Hero opposite Jackie Shroff. Then, she went to star in several hit Hindi films such as Dilwale, Love Marriage, Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswati, Ghar Ho To Aisa and many more. She currently lives in the US.

Image: Instagram/@meenakshiseshadriofficial