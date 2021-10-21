'Meenakshi Sundereshwar' Trailer Launch: Sanya Malhotra Reveals Why She Chose The Script

The trailer of the romantic comedy film Meenakshi Sundereshwar was unveiled by the makers on October 21. The movie stars Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani in the lead roles and tells the story of a couple in a long-distance distance relationship post their marriage. The trailer gave a glimpse at the quirky relationship between the lead pair.

At the trailer of the event, Sanya Malhotra opened up about her upcoming movie and revealed why she chose the script. The actor said she fell in love with the characters as soon as she read the script.

Sanya Malhotra on why she chose Meenakshi Sundereshwar

At the trailer launch of her upcoming movie Meenakshi Sundereshwar, Sanya Malhotra revealed why she chose the script. She said, "Just like Meenakshi it was love at first sight, I remember reading the script I just fell in love with the story that director Vivek had created."

She added, "The romantic bit of the script drew me to it, I was craving a romantic film. I am now organically drawn towards light-hearted romantic films and that was a major reason why I was attracted to the movie and I fell in love with the characters. Plus the narration that Vivek did was really good and I thought that if the narration was that entertaining, it would definitely be fun to make the movie."

The movie is slated to release on Netflix on November 5, co-inciding with Diwali. Malhotra had previously shared the poster of the movie and wrote, "Chahe distance long ho ya short, sab cheezein workout ho jaati hai agar pyaar ho toh. So taiyaar ho jaiye Sundareshwar aur meri pyaar bhari ye long distance marriage dekhne ke liye #MeenakshiSundaresheswar coming to Netflix on November 5."

Sanya Malhotra made her debut in Bollywood through the biographical sports drama movie Dangal. Dangal was a record-breaking commercial success, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film ever and the highest-grossing Indian film of 2010. She was recently seen in the black comedy movie Pagglait where she played the role of a young widow. She will next be seen in the crime thriller movie Love Hostel alongside Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol.

Image: Instagram/@sanyamalhotra/ Varinder Chawla