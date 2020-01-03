Meera Chopra, Ashoke Pandit Wish Prime Minister Modi For New Year With Strong Messages

One would be familiar with the flood of New Year's wishes in one's inbox as soon as 2020 kicked in. People are fond of calling and texting their loved ones on New Year. However, shouldn’t the person who leads the country also be wished?

READ: Ashoke Pandit: India Can Be Strong Only Under PM Modi's Rule, He's Fortunately Ruling Us

Actor Meera Chopra and Film-maker Ashoke Pandit were among those who wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi for New Year. The duo took to Twitter to not just wish the PM a great 2020 but sent a strong message too.

Meera said she was confident about 2020 belonging to the Prime Minister and his ‘impreccable leadership.’ She hoped that he, along with the citizens, can make the country a ‘Better India.’

READ: Rahul Gandhi's 'Rape In India' Remark: Ashoke Pandit Demands Criminal Case Against Him

Ashoke Pandit, meanwhile, prayed that God blesses Prime Minister Narendra Modi with abundant power so that he can ‘fight’ the ‘negative forces working against the well-being of the country.'

Here are the posts:

Happy new year to our prime minister @narendramodi. Iam sure 2020 will belong to him and his impeccable leadership! Lets make our 🇮🇳 a #BetterIndia. — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) January 1, 2020

Wishing Our PM @narendramodi ji A Very Happy New year.

May Almighty God continue showering his blessings with abundance power to fight the negative forces working against the well being of the cntry.

🙏🙏🙏 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) January 1, 2020

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also wished the citizens of the country. He had written, “Have a wonderful 2020! May this year be filled with joy and prosperity. May everyone be healthy and may everyone’s aspirations be fulfilled."

Have a wonderful 2020!



May this year be filled with joy and prosperity. May everyone be healthy and may everyone’s aspirations be fulfilled.



आप सभी को साल 2020 की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2020

READ: Rahul Gandhi's 'Rape In India' Remark: Ashoke Pandit Demands Criminal Case Against Him

He also praised a compilation video of the best moments of the PM in 2019. “Lovely compilation! Covers quite a lot of the progress we achieved in 2019. Here is hoping 2020 marks the continuation of people powered efforts to transform India and empower the lives of 130 crore Indians."

Lovely compilation!



Covers quite a lot of the progress we achieved in 2019.



Here is hoping 2020 marks the continuation of people powered efforts to transform India and empower the lives of 130 crore Indians. https://t.co/HHghJe0owW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 31, 2019

Some lucky ones, who also wished PM like Meera and Ashoke Pandit, received a reply from the Prime Minister.

Very good!



Have a wonderful 2020 and keep discovering different parts of #IncredibleIndia. https://t.co/VNENygg2tP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2020

READ: Devendra Fadnavis, Rohit Shetty & More Grace Ashoke Pandit's Daughter's Wedding Reception

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.