Meera Chopra, Ashoke Pandit Wish Prime Minister Modi For New Year With Strong Messages

Meera Chopra and Ashoke Pandit wished PM Modi for New Year. While she said the year would belong to him, the latter hoped PM would beat his detractors

One would be familiar with the flood of New Year's wishes in one's inbox as soon as 2020 kicked in. People are fond of calling and texting their loved ones on New Year. However, shouldn’t the person who leads the country also be wished? 

Actor Meera Chopra and Film-maker Ashoke Pandit were among those who wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi for New Year. The duo took to Twitter to not just wish the PM a great 2020 but sent a strong message too. 

Meera said she was confident about 2020 belonging to the Prime Minister and his ‘impreccable leadership.’ She hoped that he, along with the citizens, can make the country a ‘Better India.’ 

Ashoke Pandit, meanwhile, prayed that God blesses Prime Minister Narendra Modi with abundant power so that he can ‘fight’ the ‘negative forces working against the well-being of the country.'

Here are the posts: 

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also wished the citizens of the country. He had written, “Have a wonderful 2020! May this year be filled with joy and prosperity. May everyone be healthy and may everyone’s aspirations be fulfilled."

He also praised a compilation video of the best moments of the PM in 2019. “Lovely compilation! Covers quite a lot of the progress we achieved in 2019. Here is hoping 2020 marks the continuation of people powered efforts to transform India and empower the lives of 130 crore Indians." 

Some lucky ones, who also wished PM like Meera and Ashoke Pandit, received a reply from the Prime Minister.  

