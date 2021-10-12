Meera Chopra Files FIR Against Interior Designer In Mumbai For Fraud And Abusive Language

Actor Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against interior designer Rajinder Dewan who was working on her new house in Andheri, Mumbai. The actor allegedly accused the designer of attacking her and even pushing her out of her own house. According to Bollywood Hungama, the case has been registered under Sections 354 (outraging a woman's modesty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation), and 509 (insulting modesty of a woman).

The FIR has been lodged at Oshiwara Police station. While speaking to Bollywood Hungama and giving a brief about the entire incident, the 1920 London actor said that she bought a new house in Andheri, Mumbai, and had hired an interior designer from Oshiwara, named Rajinder Dewan, to design the house. Soon after this, she had to go to Banaras for a shoot for 15-20 days. So she had signed an agreement and the price was fixed at Rs. 17 lakhs, Chopra said. Before leaving, the designer had asked the actor to pay Rs. 8 lakhs in advance which is nearly 50% of the payment and had assured her half of the work.

Meera Chopra files FIR against interior designer in Mumbai

The actor further claimed that since she didn’t know much about it, she trusted him with the money and gave him the advance. As and when she returned home from the shoot, Meera Chopra stated that she was shocked to see the material used was substandard. Later, she found out that most of the interior decorators follow this practice of using inferior quality material. When the designer was asked to change the interiors, he simply refused to do so. The actor and the designer had a heated discussion and soon the two engaged in a war of words leading to Dewan using abusive language. Meera also claimed that the designer even pushed her out of her own house.

Meera further elucidated and shared that she was refused any payment when she later messaged the designer and asked for the bills of his expenditure. It was only after he disappeared that Meera went to the police station and filed an FIR, but she added that it has been two months and no action has been taken on the FIR. Chopra has now requested the police department to work on the case and help her out. Meera had even tweeted about the incident where she came across some grievances shared by the people in the comments section.

Image: Instagram/@MeeraChopra