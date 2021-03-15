Meesha Shaafi Faces 3 Years In Jail For Falsely Accusing Ali Zafar Of Sexual Harassment

Canadian singer-actor Meesha Shaafi will possibly be seen spending some time behind bars very soon in prison due to the alleged wrongful sexual misconduct charges that were levied on actor-singer Ali Zafar by her, who has also worked extensively in Bollywood. Reports suggest that in the light of the accusation that was laid on him two years ago, at a time when the #MeToo movement was in its infancy stages in regions outside the United States, Zafar's representatives have filed a defamation notice against Shaafi on behalf of the pop star. If convicted, Shaafi, who is an actor, singer and model, will most likely spend up to three years in prison. Read on to know more about the case.

The beginnings of Meesha Shaafi and Ali Zafar's sexual misconduct row:

One of the most high-profile #MeToo cases that raised out of South Asia, Meesha Shaafi and Ali Zafar's controversy gained steam when the former accused the latter of groping her outside of work. Shaafi repeatedly made the appeal to the relevant legal authorities, who questioned and denied the validity of the same, citing that her claims do not grant her protection of any sorts as claims fall outside the perimeter of the laws against sexual harassment in her home country, The Wall Street Journal reports. In addition to the same, the final verdict decides the willingness of women to come forward and talk about their unpleasant experiences going forward, as per the supporters of Meesha Shaafi who were quoted in the article. Zafar, on the other hand, has denied all allegations and says that Shaafi's words have already caused irreparable damage to his career, and more will be inflicted upon the same as and when he gets embroiled in the legal battles surrounding the same.

About Meesha Shaafi's songs:

The list of Meesha Shaafi's songs includes the likes of Ishq Aap Bhe Awalla, Dasht-e-Tanhai and Aaya Laariye, amongst others. As far as her body of work is concerned, she made her debut with Mira Nair's The Reluctant Fundamentalist and then went on to play an important part in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, in which she can be seen essaying the character of a fellow sportsperson to the film's central protagonist. More details regarding the aforementioned controversy will be shared with the readers as and when made available.