Meezaan Jaaferi Says Bhansali Launching Him In 'Malaal' Had Nothing To Do With His Father

Making his debut with Mangesh Hadawale’s Malaal that released in the year 2019, actor Meezaan has been garnering heaps of praise from fans for his acting skills. The actor hails from a film background as he is the grandson of late actor Jagdeep and son of Javed Jaffrey. Meezaan recently revealed how he made his way into the film industry and about how much he follows his parents’ instincts.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Meezaan revealed that his grandfather’s time was way before and things have changed now. He added that he is lucky as his dad is there to guide him and he is also the more recent one in the industry. The actor also revealed that his father keeps telling him about what to do, who to call but will not pick up the phone and make calls for him. Meezaan revealed that Javed has never done that or would do that.

Talking about his debut film, he said that Sanjay Leela Bhansali launching him in Malaal had nothing to do with his father. He revealed that in fact, Sanjay met his father only to tell him he wants to launch his son, otherwise there was no connection between the two.

The actor further revealed that his dad lets him do his thing and if there is a problem he would automatically sense it because he somehow knows there is a problem. He added that if his father sees him looking worried or if something is bothering him, then he would guide the actor by telling him what to do.

Revealing about following his parents’ guidance, Meezaan revealed that his parents are the people who will always guide him for his own well-being. He added that someone else might have their own selfish motive but his parents will not as they always want the best for him. Hence, Meezaan said that he follows their guidance.

About his upcoming film

The actor will next be seen in Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles. The film is a sequel to the 2003 film titled Hungama. The movie is currently in its pre-production stage and is expected for a 2020 release date. Fans and viewers are excited about the actor’s upcoming project.

