Meezaan Jaaferi Shares His Recent Fanboy Moment With SS Rajamouli

Malaal actor Meezaan Jaaferi had a fanboy moment with one of his idols, filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The actor took Instagram to share a picture with the popular South Indian filmmaker. SS Rajamouli predominantly works in the Telugu film industry. The Indian director and screenwriter is known for making action fantasy films, which are some of the highest-grossing South Indian films. Check out Meezaan Jaaferi's fan moment below.

SS Rajamouli's fan shares a picture with him

Meezaan Jaaferi happened to bump into the filmmaker at a restaurant and took pictures with him while engaging in a heartfelt conversation. Meezaan was dressed in a casual black t-shirt and a pair of blue jeans. On the other hand, SS Rajamouli was seen in a pair of khaki pants and a black shirt. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Fanboy moment ðŸ¤¯ðŸ™ŒðŸ»â¤ï¸(If you know you know)"(sic).

Meezaan Jaaferi's fans on Instagram were equally excited for the actor, as he had a fanboy moment. Some netizens left comments as emojis under his Instagram post. On Instagram user commented, 'Nice' under Meezaan's picture while another left a comment,' Raja mouli meezanðŸ˜ðŸ˜â¤ï¸ðŸ”¥'(sic), under Meezaan Jaaferi's photo.

SS Rajamouli's RRR & other films

Known for his action and fantasy films Magadheera, Sye, Vikramarkudu and Maryada Ramanna, SS Rajamouli has been honoured with India’s fourth-highest civilian honour for his contributions towards the field of Art. His film Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion became the highest-grossing films of all time. Currently, the filmmaker has been working on his upcoming film RRR. SS Rajamouli’s RRR is a Telugu language action-drama film starring N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan in the lead roles. Actor Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody will be seen in supporting roles in the film.

Professionally, actor Meezaan Jaaferi will be seen in an upcoming film Hungama 2. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film will star Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Johnny Lever along with actor Meezaan Jaaferi ad Pranitha Subhash. The film is a sequel to Priyadarshan’s 2003 comedy film Hungama. The comedy film is expected to release in mid-2021.

