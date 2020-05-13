Meezaan Jaaferi Stuck At A Friend’s Farmhouse Amid Lockdown, Says He 'feels Homesick'

Bollywood newbie Meezaan Jaaferi has been under lockdown at his friend's farmhouse away from his home and family. In an interaction with a local daily, Meezaan revealed that he has not seen his family since March 15 and even though he as a lot of facilities at his disposal at his friend's house, he feels homesick now. He said that he has been indulging in several activities like organic farming, indoor games like badminton, table tennis and working out in an in-house gym.

The Malaal actor also revealed that he has been enjoying farm life as they have grown vegetables themselves and pick fresh produce whenever it's out of stock at home. He shared his experience of a different kind of joy in eating homegrown vegetables and compared it to a child nurtured by a person. He also said that everyone should try farming at least once in their lifetime as it taught him to value the food that he ate. He said it made him aware of the efforts that go into growing the fruits and vegetables.

Meezaan had been in the news lately for his sweet wishes to his rumoured girlfriend Navya Naveli Nanda as she ventured into a healthcare initiative soon after her graduation. She has set up a platform along with partners to cater to the health needs of women. As he shared the Aara Health post, the Malaal actor congratulated Navya and wrote that he felt ’proud’ along with a heart emoji.

Veteran actor Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezaan marked his debut in Bollywood with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production venture Malaal. He romanced SLB’s niece Sharmin Segal in the film. Next, he signed up for Priyadarshan directed Hungama 2' which will also feature Paresh Rawal and Shilpa Shetty. Meezaan revealed that 12 days of shoot is pending for the film.

