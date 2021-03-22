Meezaan Jaffrey Can't Resist Laughing On This 'Bhool Bhulaiyya' Joe Biden Meme Video

Ever since US President Joe Biden's video of tripping on an airstair went viral, netizens have taken to their social media handles to create their own memes. One such meme was reshared by Malaal actor Meezaan Jaffrey on his Instagram Story. In the Instagram Reels video, a scene from 2007's Bhool Bhulaiyya has been used.

The protagonist, who is a renowned doctor in the movie, is seen explaining a pandit, played by Rajpal Yadav, to stay away from water. To prank the pandit, the protagonist exclaims, "Water!" at every step that the pandit takes. This makes the pandit jump in an awkward and hilarious manner.

Meezaan Jaffrey reshared the Instagram Reel video from MensXp's Instagram handle. In the video, instead of Rajpal Yadav, when the protagonist exclaims "Water!", Biden can be seen tripping on the stairs. In his Instagram story, Meezaan said that he couldn't resist sharing the video with his fans. Meezaan Jaffrey and Rajpal Yadav will be seen on screen together in Hungama 2.

Meezaan Jaffrey reshares Joe Biden memes

How did Joe Biden memes start?

DOWN GOES BIDEN!



The rare triple stumble concluding in a full fall. Don’t know if I’ve ever seen that before. Twice I thought he’d caught himself, had saved this as just a “stumble.” Then he went down. What a tantalizing sequence. Hope everyone’s okay. pic.twitter.com/6hQHm6uMcH — Riggs (@RiggsBarstool) March 19, 2021

On March 19, 2021, 46th US President Joe Biden stumbled thrice while trying to board an Air Force One. He was on his way to Atlanta, Georgia to meet with a group of Asian-American community leaders to resolve issues about the recent Asian-American hate spreading across the country. The White House spokesperson commented saying it was a "windy" day which led to the President stumbling and falling.

Meezaan Jaffrey and Rajpal Yadav's Hungama 2

Meezaan Jaffrey is all set to welcome his new movie Hungama 2, which is set to be a comedy film. The movie is helmed by filmmaker Priyadarshan. The movie also casts Rajpal Yadav, Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever and many others. On February 1, 2021, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Instagram handle to announce that the film's shooting was wrapped up.

In late January 2021, the cast and crew met together to shoot for a song video for the movie. Reportedly, the song is expected to be a retro number. According to the images, the cast is shown posing with jazz hands and wearing retro-inspired costumes.

Hungama 2 is a sequel to the 2003 film Hungama. The movie will mark Priytadarshan's return to the filmmaking world after seven years. His last movie was Rangrezz which released in 2013. Meezaan Jaffrey and Rajpal Yadav's Hungama 2 was set to be released on August 14, 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.