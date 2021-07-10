Meezaan Jaffrey Remembers Grandfather Jagdeep Jaffrey, Shares Clip Of Late Actor And Big B

Bollywood actor Meezaan Jaffrey remembered his grandfather and late actor Jagdeep Jaffrey, posting a clip with a heartfelt caption on Instagram on July 10. Meezan spoke about how his grandfather Jadgeep was always inspiring, motivational, and a source of positivity for him. Meezaan shared a video of a scene from Jagdeep with actor Amitabh Bachchan from a movie. He says that his legacy and his work will always be remembered by the world.

Meezaan Jaffrey shares post remembering grandfather Jagdeep Jaffrey

Jagdeep passed away last year on July 8 in Mumbai, due to health-related issues. Meezaan Jaffrey took to Instagram and captioned the video post, stating, ”It's been a year since dada has passed. It feels weird to think about it sometimes. From the motivation to the constant positivity, from the unlimited stories to the unbelievable wisdom, there was much to learn from you and much to share. I guess ill remember you through all the good times we had but the world will always remember you through your work and the legacy you left behind. This is from one of my few favourite scenes that he did and i just thought ill share it with you guys. Crazy how you feel and value the presence of someone once they’re not there. I guess that’s one of life’s many mysteries😔 To the man who dedicated his life only to his ma and cinema🙌🏻❤️ #jagdeep”. Naved, son of late Jagdeep Jaffrey had also posted on his Instagram, a video of Jagdeep talking about life and memories.

He captioned the post -

“It’s 1 year today since dad passed away. But his memories will always remain with us. Yaadein reh jaayengi.”

Jagdeep Jaffrey's well-known roles and Meezaan Jaffrey's movies

Jagdeep’s original name was Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jaffrey. He has appeared in over 400 films. He started out as a child actor extra in the movie Afsana, which was released in 1951 and began his movie career from there. Some of the most well-known movies he acted in are Sholay (1975), Purana Mandir (1983), and Andaz Apna Apna (1994) while well-known Meezaan Jaffrey's movies are Padmaavat (2018) and Malaal (2019), in which he played various roles on the set. The Meezaan Jaffrey movies list will soon include Hungama 2 (2021) as well.

