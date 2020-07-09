Meezaan Arrives For Grandfather Jagdeep's Last Rites, Bollywood Pays Last Respects

The veteran actor Jagdeep's last rites were held today at a cemetery in South Bombay with the presence of family and close friends. His grandson and the Malaal actor Meezaan, who was reportedly in Gujarat, also marked his presence at the cemetery to perform his beloved grandfather's last rites. The late actor left for his heavenly abode yesterday i.e. on July 8, 2020, at the age of 81.

Meezaan arrives for grandfather Jagdeep's last rites

After losing one of the legendary choreographers Saroj Khan on July 3, 2020, the news of veteran actor Jagdeep's demise has left the whole film industry aghast. Jagdeep, who is popularly known for his performance in cult films like Sholay and Andaz Apna Apna breathed his last yesterday, i.e July 8. The late actor died of age-related issues. His last rites were held at one of South Bombay's cemeteries with the presence of family members and some close friends only. His grandson also arrived for his funeral after reportedly being in Gujarat for quite some time. Meezaan was spotted in a white t-shirt and blue jeans with hand gloves and a face mask on, taking all the necessary preventive measures for COVID-19 under consideration.

Jagdeep’s son Jaaved Jaaferi and Naved Jafferi performed the last rites of their father along with Meezaan and later addressed the media. In his statement, Jaaved thanked everyone for their heartfelt condolences and for showing the love and respect for his father. Check out the video below:

Several Bollywood celebrities mourned Jagdeep's death and paid their tribute to the late legendary actor on social media including Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anil Kapoor and Johny Lever to name a few. While Ajay Devgn wrote, “Heard the sad news of Jagdeep Saab’s demise. Always enjoyed watching him on screen. He brought so much joy to the audience. My deepest condolences to Jaaved and all members of the family. Prayers for Jagdeep Saab’s soul.”

Jagdeep Saab was one of the greatest actors of India...I was his huge fan & was lucky enough to have worked with him in Ek Baar Kaho & many more films...he was always extremely supportive & encouraging...sending my heartfelt condolences & prayers to my friend Javed & family... pic.twitter.com/0ZXsridyL8 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 8, 2020

Heard the sad news of Jagdeep Saab’s demise. Always enjoyed watching him on screen. He brought so much joy to the audience. My deepest condolences to Jaaved and all members of the family. Prayers for Jagdeep Saab’s soul🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 8, 2020

My first film & the first time I ever faced the camera, was in the film #yehrishtanatoote with the legend himself #Jagdeep bhai. We will miss you...May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏽 Our prayers & deepest condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/uhBjYSZdVe — Johny Lever (@iamjohnylever) July 8, 2020

💔 RIP #Jagdeep sir!

Your contribution to the industry will always be remembered. Thank you for the laughs. Thank you for the memories. pic.twitter.com/yzLdD7qWfy — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) July 8, 2020

Rest in peace Jagdeep sahab !! 🙏Thank you for all the memories that I have watching your films and performances in my childhood!! You will be missed by us all!! Condolences to the family!!!🙏🙏 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 8, 2020

