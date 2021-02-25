Meezaan Shares Glimpses Of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bash, Alia Bhatt Hoots For Director

Ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali who ringed in his 58th birthday on February 25, hosted a small bash at his house that was attended by close friends and family. After treating fans with the amazing teaser and poster of his upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi that stars Alia Bhatt in the titular role, Sanjay Leela Bhansali was spotted celebrating the day on a grand note. Actor Jaaved Jaafferi’s son who is set to make his debut with Hungama 2, took to his Instagram stories and shared a video of the filmmaker rejoicing with the guests while cutting the cake.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday bash

In the video, Gangubai Kathiawadi star Alia can be seen cheering for the director and helping him with the cake. The video also features producer Shabinaa Khan. Bhansali can be seen cutting a pullover chocolate cake as the guests sing the birthday song while hooting for him in the background. In the video, the actress looks ethereal in a white pantsuit while Sanjay looked dapper in a white kurta pajama.

Apart from the video, Meezaan who will feature opposite Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece Sharmin Segal in the director’s upcoming film Malaal also shared a picture where the trio can be seen posing from between the celebrations. While captioning the post, Meezaan wished the great director while thanking him for his support. “Happy birthday to my guru/ mentor/godfather and much more. Thank you for everything. I love you #SLB,” he wrote.

On his birthday, the director surprised fans with the amazing teaser of his upcoming film that showed the actress as the owner of a brothel in Kamathipura, the red light area of Mumbai. Rising to fame with her never-stopping attitude and as she spells power, unafraid of the police or politician. The film is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai about Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura. Alia had started shooting for the film towards the end of 2019, but eventually, things got halted due to the unprecedented lockdown, The shoot of the film resumed last year in October.

