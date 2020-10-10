Nat Geo's Mega Icons Season 2: Kalpana Chawla’s Childhood & How She Decided Her Own Name

National Geographic's 'Mega Icons' season one showcased some of the most interesting life stories of some prominent personalities from the country. The success of the show was immense and people loved watching the success stories of the individuals featured on the show. Virat Kohli, APJ Abdul Kalam were some of the prominent personalities who featured in the first season. The second season now comes back with several icons who have been an inspiration to many. Kalpana Chawla’s story is one of them which will be covered in the second season.

Mega Icons Season 2 featuring Kalpana Chawla’s childhood

A video released by National Geographic shows how Kalpana Chawla chose her own name and what her childhood was like. The video opens with a young girl making a paper rocket as she prepares to launch it. The scene cuts to the father of Kalpana Chawla being introduced to the viewer. He speaks about how interested Kalpana Chawla was in flying paper rockets and how often she used to throw paper planes out of the window. He highlights the fact that Kalpana used to throw the rockets as if she was piloting them.

The scene then shows the galaxy and cuts to a younger version of Kalpana Chawla painting a galaxy on the ceiling of her classroom. Her father in the background speaks that Kalpana would always have the urge to seek the stars and outer space. The scene beautifully shows a majority of the children painting on the floor while Kalpana Chawla was painting on the ceiling.

Soon mother of Kalpana Chawla too is seen and she reveals that Kalpana wasn’t the name kept by them for her. Instead, she was always called “Montu” in their house. Her mother later adds that when Kalpana’s sister took her to school for admission, it was then that they realized that they haven’t named her actually. She said that during that time, three names were suggested to them, which were Kalpana, Jyotsna and another name which she doesn’t recall. While this was being done, Kalpana’s mother said that the little girl herself picked the name “Kalpana” for herself and insisted on having it.

The episode featuring Kalpana Chawla will be premiering on October 11, 2020, at 7 pm. It is touted to be a four-part series and will dive deep into the life and personality of Kalpana Chawla. The show will also be available on Disney + Hotstar.

