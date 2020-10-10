'Mega Icons' Season 2: Kalpana Chawla's Teacher Talks About Her Desire To Bring Change

On Wednesday, October 7, a short teaser from Mega Icons Season 2's upcoming episode was released online by the broadcasters. In the video, American astronaut Kalpana Chawla's teacher revealed that the late astronaut might have decided to take up a career in outer space during one of her Maths class. "I missed the spark in her eyes and went on with the lecture, but later I realised that maybe at that moment Kalpana decided to become an astronaut," said the teacher.

Astronaut Kalpana Chawla's primary school teacher will be seen in the upcoming episode of National Geographic's Mega Icons Season 2 where she will talk about the late astronaut and her desire to change the world. The latest episode of Mega Icons Season 2 will be aired on Sunday, October 11 on National Geographic. The episode will also be streamed online Disney Plus Hotstar.

Check out the video

Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Ratan Tata To Open Up About Their Life Choices In 'Mega Icons Season 2'

Astronaut Kalpana Chawla's life on Mega Icons Season 2

American astronaut Kalpana Chawla's life will be showcased in the latest episode of National Geographic's Mega Icons Season 2. In the episode, Kalpana Chawla's family, friends, and teachers will be talking about the late astronaut's life. Kalpana Chawla's father Banarasi Lal Chawla will be seen talking about her life journey, things she believed worked her way, choices she made in life, amongst many other unknown facts. The episode will premiere on National Geographic on October 11, 2020, at 7 pm.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone & Ranveer To Feature On National Geographic Show, Former Shares Glimpse

All details about Mega Icons Season 2

Mega Icons Season 2 is a four-part series that showcases the life of famous personalities from different walks of life. The first episode of Mega Icons Season 2 premiered on September 20, 2020. Till now, popular personalities like Ratan Tata, Deepika Padukone, and AR Rahman have featured on the show. Mega Icons Season 2 strives to depict the life journey of India’s biggest Icons. It also showcases what made the icons who they are today with intimate interviews with their dear ones.

Also Read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Baby Sonam Kapoor Looks All Sorts Of Cute Posing With Her Aunt

Also Read | Anubhav Sinha To Produce Anthology Based On COVID-19 Pandemic; Shares Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.