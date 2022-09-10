Mega Promotion, Big Buzz, But Bollywood Flatters To Deceive: 14 Films That Were Hit-&-miss

In recent months, numerous movies touted to be immensely successful, have borne the brunt of the 'boycott' Bollywood trend, resulting in negative reviews from critics and audiences alike. Despite all the hype and mega promotions, big-budget movies including Lal Singh Chaddha, Liger, and Shamshera, failed to garner an enthusiastic response from the audience, thus suffering huge losses.

The latest film to be showered with negative reviews in the backdrop of the 'boycott' Bollywood trend is Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra. Soon after the movie hit the screens on September 9, visuals of empty theatres surfaced online with netizens criticizing the film for having cringe-worthy dialogues and unreliable content.

Similarly, despite promotions of Liger across multimedia platforms and all-India tours by its lead actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey, the movie did not mint the desired numbers at the box office. Akshay Kumar's back-to-back releases Raksha Bandhan and Bachchan Pandey, as well as Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, were among other big-budget projects that struggled to stay afloat.

As the trend continues to hamper the box-office numbers of massive projects, here's a look at some recent releases that failed to make a mark.