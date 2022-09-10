Last Updated:

Mega Promotion, Big Buzz, But Bollywood Flatters To Deceive: 14 Films That Were Hit-&-miss

As the 'boycott' Bollywood trend continues to hamper the box-office numbers of big projects, here's a look at some recent releases that failed to make a mark.

Gloria Methri
Bollywood flops 2022

In recent months, numerous movies touted to be immensely successful, have borne the brunt of the 'boycott' Bollywood trend, resulting in negative reviews from critics and audiences alike. Despite all the hype and mega promotions, big-budget movies including Lal Singh Chaddha, Liger, and Shamshera, failed to garner an enthusiastic response from the audience, thus suffering huge losses. 

The latest film to be showered with negative reviews in the backdrop of the 'boycott' Bollywood trend is Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra. Soon after the movie hit the screens on September 9, visuals of empty theatres surfaced online with netizens criticizing the film for having cringe-worthy dialogues and unreliable content. 

Similarly, despite promotions of Liger across multimedia platforms and all-India tours by its lead actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey, the movie did not mint the desired numbers at the box office. Akshay Kumar's back-to-back releases Raksha Bandhan and Bachchan Pandey, as well as Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, were among other big-budget projects that struggled to stay afloat.

As the trend continues to hamper the box-office numbers of massive projects, here's a look at some recent releases that failed to make a mark.

Movie

 BO Collection (₹) Budget (₹) Verdict

Liger

 71.74 Crore 110 Crore

Flop

Laal Singh Chaddha

 

 63.96 Crore 180 Crore

Disaster

Raksha Bandhan

 47.37 Crore 115 Crore

Flop

Ek Villain Returns

 42.9 Crore 72 Crore

Flop

Shamshera

 46.4 Crore 150 Crore

Disaster

Shabaash Mithu

 2.1 Crore 30 Crore

Disaster

Khuda Hafiz 2

 14 Crore 27 Crore

Flop

Om

 6.51 Crore 35 Crore

Disaster

Heropanti 2

 24.35 Crore 85 Crore

Disaster

Jersey

 18.8  Crore 100 Crore

Disaster

Bachchan Pandey

 49.48 Crore 165 Crore

Disaster

Attack

  15.26 Crore 65 Crore

Disaster

Radhe Shyam (Hindi)

  21.65 Crore 50 Crore

Flop

Jugjugg Jeeyo

 

 84.09 Crore 105 Crore

Flop

 

