Meghan Markle's Oprah Interview To 'Saina' Trailer Out: Catch Up On Entertainment News

Meghan Markle's Oprah interview

In Meghan Markle's Oprah interview, it has been revealed that Kate Middleton made her cry before the wedding and it was not the other way around. There was a feud between the two over the flower girl's dresses before Meghan and Prince Harry's wedding. Kate was upset about the flower girl's dresses and this had made her cry. She said that she felt bad for being blamed for something she did not do but rather happened to her. Read the full story: Meghan Markle Reveals Her Sister-in-law Kate Middleton Made Her Cry Before The Wedding

Saina trailer out

On the occasion of Women's Day, the trailer of Parineeti Chopra's biopic Saina was released. The movie chronicles her journey to become the world's number one professional player. She was India's only female player to achieve this feat. The cast of the film also stars Manav Kaul, Ankur Vikal, Meghna Malik, and Shubrajyoti Bharat in prominent roles. Read the full story: 'Saina' Trailer: Parineeti Chopra Impresses As Badminton Ace In Saina Nehwal's Biopic

Janhvi Kapoor's manager misbehaves with fan

Janhvi Kapoor's manager misbehaved with a fan who tried to take a selfie with her. The fan was not wearing a mask and this irked the actor's staffer. The staffer pushed the fan's phone as well. Read the full story: Janhvi Kapoor's Staff Member Manhandles Fan, Actor Allows A Selfie Later

Kareena Kapoor shares her baby's picture

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture of her posing with her newborn baby. She shared a monochrome photo wherein she was holding the baby in her hand but its face was not visible. In the caption, she wrote, "There’s nothing women can’t do. Happy Women’s Day my loves". Read the full story: Kareena Kapoor's Second Baby Boy's Photo Out; A Look At Pictures With Her 'favourite' Boys

International Women's Day celebrated by celebs

Several celebrities took to their social media to wish their fans a very happy Women's Day. Rashmi Desai, Gauahar Khan, Divyanka Tripathi and Arrti Singh have wished their fans. See their posts below:

The Married Woman reviews

Ekta Kapoor's show The Married Woman released on March 8, 2021. It is based on Manju Kapur's novel A Married Woman. Netizens have showered a lot of love on the series. See their reactions below: Read the full story: 'The Married Woman' Review: Twitter Users Share Their Reactions On Ekta Kapoor's Show

Very rarely do books translate to great viewing on screen. But #TheMarriedWoman on @altbalaji does that and more. Have watched half the season since morning and I got to say, it made me feel so much. Couldn’t help tearing up at Astha’s situation. Well done @iRidhiDogra! — 𝑺𝒂𝒓𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒕𝒊𝒄.𝒂𝒏𝒙𝒉 / PRETTY🎀 Stan🥺❤ (@indorewalamemer) March 8, 2021

This is a amazing web series about a woman, she has courage, attitude, love and passion #TheMarriedWoman — Babita 💕💕 (@Babitaji234) March 8, 2021

As you know that It's high time we break the society's conditioning on love and choose individuality. #TheMarriedWoman A masterpiece. Loving it ♥ ♥ and a very heartwarming story.#TheMarriedWoman pic.twitter.com/mD6r3fb131 — Smriti Devi (@SmritiDevi11) March 8, 2021

Rubina Dilaik skips tagging Jasmine Bhasin in her story

Rubina Dilaik did not tag Jasmine Bhasin in her Instagram story wherein she has promoted Aly Goni and Jasmine's new song Tera Suit. This has disappointed netizens. The song is sung by Tony Kakkar. See their reactions below: Read the full story: Rubina Dilaik Skips Tagging Jasmin Bhasin While Promoting Her New Song 'Tera Suit'

#RubinaDilaik promoted Tera suitcase without tagging @jasminbhasin

Savage queen for a Reason.



Where on other hand @AlyGoni showed immaturity by complaining about RubiHolics.



RUBINA HITS 4M ON IG — ⚡ᴿᵘᵇⁱⁿᵃ ˢᵀᴬᴺ⚡❤ (@Rubinadilaik_14) March 8, 2021

Difference between our Rubi and Alyconda! Shows whose the positive one!@AlyGoni @RubiDilaik#RubinaDilaik pic.twitter.com/HASQLqsler



RUBINA HITS 4M ON IG — Omi ｼ (@Mys3lfOmi) March 8, 2021

