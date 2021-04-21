Meghana Raj Shares Recent Experience With COVID Patient, Urges People To 'be Responsible'

Actress Meghana Raj took to her Instagram stories and shared her recent experience of coming in contact with a COVID-19 positive patient. She revealed that she immediately quarantined herself for some time and then got the RT-PCR test done for the safety of her family. The actress who recently gave birth to a baby boy expressed her worries about him and urged people to be responsible towards others while following all the norms.

Meghana Raj pens a lengthy note for fans

Meghana in the lengthy note wrote that she came in contact with a friend who later got tested positive of the virus followed by which the actress isolated herself. Further, she revealed that she had "her share of mental breakdown" where she would assume the worst, considering her parents and little baby. The actress who has fallen prey to the virus last year in December with her parents revealed that she is quite scared of the disease now as the healing process for all was really tough. She took a sigh of relief after her parents were vaccinated. Meghana wrote about the importance of staying responsible amid uncertain times and shared that COVID can "really bring people down mentally and physically". She explained that the symptoms are not the same for everyone as it varies from body to body.

Meghana wrote that it is impossible to get rid of COVID-19 now, but as responsible people, all can do their best to not spread it. "This is just to let you know that even though we cannot get rid of Covid completely at the moment we can try our best to stop spreading it. The big mistake is not us contracting it, but us being the reason for someone else with lower immunity to be subjected to it... Let us wear our masks, sanitise, maintain social distance and try our level best to not be the reason for spreading it. Stay safe,” she wrote while concluding the post. Last year, in December, Meghana Raj took to Instagram to inform everyone that she, her little son, and her parents, Sundar Raj and Pramila Joshai, had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Her son was two months old when he contracted the deadly virus.

(Image credit: MeaghanaRaj/ Instagram/ Pixabay)

