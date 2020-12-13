Meghna Gulzar's Birthday: Movies By The Acclaimed Director You Should Watch

Director Meghna Gulzar celebrates her 47th birthday today on December 13, 2020. The director has won hearts with her recent movies Raazi and Talvar which revolved around the real-life stories of an Indian spy and a double murder in Noida, India respectively. Here is a list of movies by the director that you should add to you watch list right away, take a look.

Meghna Gulzar’s Birthday: Movies by the director you should watch

Raazi

Raazi is a 2018 espionage thriller flick directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Vineet Jain, Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under their banners of Junglee Pictures and Dharma Productions. The movie revolves is based on the 2008 novel Calling Sehmat which was authored by Harinder Sikka, on the true story of an Indian RAW agent who accepted her father’s request of marrying into a Pakistani family of military officials and relayed information to India. Prior to the Indo-Pakistan war in 1971. The lead roles were played by Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapur, Shishir Sharma, and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Talvar

Talvar is 2015 thriller drama film that Meghna Gulzar directed, which was written by Vishal Bharadwaj and bankrolled by him too. The movie plot revolved around the 2008 Noida double murder case which involved a teenage girl and her family’s servant. The movie stars Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma and Neeraj Kabi, as it sees the same case being investigated from three different perspectives that prove whether the parents are guilty or not.

Filhaal

Meghna Gulzar made her directorial debut with Filhaal, which is a 2002 Bollywood movie. It starred Tabu, Sushmita Sen, Sanjay Suri and Palash Sen in the lead roles. It was received very well critically, and Sen went on to win the Zee Cine Awards for the best-supporting actress, for her performance.

Just Married

Just Married was a 2007 flick directed by Meghna Gulzar, starring Fardeen Khan and Esha Deol in the lead roles. The movie’s supporting cast includes Satish Shah, Kirron Kher and Mukul Dev. The movie was produced by Pritish Nandy Communications along with cinematography by Sachin K. Krishn and editing by David Dhawan.

