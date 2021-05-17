'Mehboob Ki Mehndi' Cast: Know Who Starred In This 1971 Romantic Film

The 1971 romantic movie Mehboob Ki Mehndi was a blockbuster hit of the year. The plot of the movie revolves around a young woman called Shabana who lives in Bombay with her grandmother. Her mother, Najma lives in Hyderabad with her cunning partner, Nisaar who runs a brothel. He tricks Shabana into coming to Hyderabad because he wants to force her into working in the brothel. Fortunately, Shabana is saved by her grandmother who takes her to Lucknow where her foster brother stays. And here, Shabana meets Yusuf who is the son of a wheelchair-bound Nawab This movie also delivered some of the evergreen romantic songs to date. Here are all the details of Mehboob Ki Mehndi cast and characters.

Mehboob ki Mehndi cast details

Rajesh Khanna as Yusuf

The late actor Rajesh Khanna played the role of Yusuf in this movie. Yusuf is the son of Nawab Safdarjung who mistakes Shabana to ber her cousin and playfully hits her when she isn't looking. But when he sees her, Yusuf instantly falls in love with her and wants to marry her.

Image- Still from Mehboob Ki Mehndi movie

Leena Chandavarkar as Shabana

Leena Chandavarkar essayed the role of Shabana in this film. Shabana lives with her grandmother in Bombay and loves to sing., She stays away from her mother who is leading a horrible life and is suppressed by her partner. Shabana learns the truth about her mother when she is tricked to come to Hyderabad.

Image- Still from Mehboob Ki Mehndi movie

Pradeep Kumar as Khairuddin

Pradeep Kumar played the character of Khairuddin. Anwar's honesty is widely appreciated by Yusuf who appoints him as his father's caretaker. But Khairuddin is actually a thief who has changed his name to Anwar Kammal and has come to kill Yusuf to seek revenge on him due to a family feud.

Image- Still from Mehboob Ki Mehndi movie

Iftekhar as Nawab Safdarjung

Iftekhar played the role of Nawab Safdarjung in this movie. He is one of the wealthiest Nawabs of Lucknow and also approves of his son Yusuf's marriage with Shabana. But he had taken away Khairuddin's father's lands and property which had left Khaiuddin and his family penniless. Khairuddin changes his name and enters their household to kill the Nawab.

Jagdish Raj as Nisaar Ahmed

Jagdish Raj played the role of Nisaar Ahmed. Nissar is Shabana's mother's partner who runs a brothel in Hyderabad. After Shabana's mother grows old, he wants Shabana to fill in her space at the brothel and sends out a letter saying her mother is ill.

Image- Still from Yeh jo Chilman hai song

