Mehboob Studios: Maharashtra Govt Proposes Converting Iconic Place Into Residential Zone

The iconic Mehboob Studios which was the place where several award-winning stories were brought to life including Mother India, Guide, and more, is reportedly set to be converted into a residential zone. The studio that is situated in Bandra has been proposed by the Maharashtra government to be converted into a residential facility. The proposal has sparked debate between authorities over whether the historical landmark should be converted into high-rise buildings.

According to various media reports, the Maharashtra government overruled BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) and proposed a change in land use of the Mehboob Studios as residential property while sanctioning Development Plan 2034. Reportedly, the studio is located on a four-acre plot in the posh area. The plan to convert the iconic studios into a residential was proposed on May 8, 2018. Along with that, the objections and suggestions were called to keep the plot in a residential zone with Mehboob Studios mentioned therein.

The Mehboob Studios was founded by director and producer Mehboob Khan in 1954, Mehboob Studios is the place where award-winning films were shot. After Mehboob Khan’s demise in 1964, the property was sent to his three sons including, Ayub Khan, Iqbal Khan, and Shaukat Khan.

Now, the Mehboob Production, who owns the studio, refused to comment on the issue. The production house said that they do not wish to comment or dignify the rumours and gossip concerning the property. According to reports, they mentioned that the property is owned by a private limited company and is governed by its Articles of Association and the provisions of Company Law. Whether to develop the property into a residential zone or to maintain the studios is in the hands of its shareholders.

After the demise of Mehboob Khan, the studio survived the onslaught of real estate development and fire, which gutted stages 1 and 2 in December 2000. As a part of Khan's birth centenary celebrations, the Indian postal department released a commemorative stamp at a function held at the studios in September 2007. The studio was then reinvented as an art and cultural space when its stage no. 3 was used for the first-ever exhibition of sculptor Anish Kapoor in India, November 2010–January 2011.

IMAGE: firozeshakir/Instagram