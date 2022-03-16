Mehbooba Mufti Slams Centre For Promoting 'The Kashmir Files,' Accuses It Of Creating Rift

Vivek Agnihotri's latest directorial venture titled The Kashmir Files has become the talk of the town due to its depiction of the Kashmiri Pandit genocide that took place in 1990. Featuring a team of National-award winning actors including the likes of Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and many more, the director recently shed light on the Kashmiri Pandit exodus that transpired over three decades ago. Joining the hot debate surrounding the film, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has now accused the Centre of deliberately creating a rift between two communities using the film.

Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday accused the Centre of creating a rift between two communities by aggressively promoting the film. The PDP leader also alleged that the Centre was 'weaponizing' the pain of Kashmiri Pandits. “The manner in which GOI is aggressively promoting Kashmir Files and is weaponizing pain of Kashmiri Pandits makes their ill intention obvious,” Mufti wrote on Twitter.

The manner in which GOI is aggressively promoting Kashmir Files & is weaponising pain of Kashmiri Pandits makes their ill intention obvious. Instead of healing old wounds & creating a conducive atmosphere between the two communities, they are deliberately tearing them apart. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) March 16, 2022

“Instead of healing old wounds and creating a conducive atmosphere between the two communities, they are deliberately tearing them apart,” the PDP chief added, slamming the Centre for promoting the film. Mufti’s remarks come after BJP-led states including Goa, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand declared the film tax-free. Meanwhile, PM Modi recently met The Kashmir Files' artist couple, director Vivek Agnihotri and actor Pallavi Joshi, and the producer of the movie, Abhishek Agarwal. On Tuesday, he extended support to the movie by stating that there was a 'conspiracy' against the film to suppress the 'truth.'

More on The Kashmir Files

While the film is receiving praises for its realistic portrayal of the events, it is also courting opposition for allegedly whitewashing the events of 1990. In an exclusive conversation with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on his Debate show, director Vivek Agnihotri dished on how he made the film. He stated, ''I have not written the story in Kashmir, it is written by the Islamic terrorists, I have just presented it as is. We have interviewed 700 first-gen victims, spoke to them for days. Everyone was talking about the victims of Kashmir, nobody was talking to the victims of Kashmir. Therefore, we decided to go and find the real pain, and we have presented it as is without a full stop and comma."

