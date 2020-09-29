Mehmood's Birthday: Take Look At Some Of His Timeless Roles On His 88th Birth Anniversary

Late actor Mehmood is someone who will never be forgotten by Bollywood. His contribution to the Hindi cinema is priceless. He was a multitalented artist - a singer, producer and director. Mehmood was known for his comic timing and all the hilarious characters he gave birth to because of this quality. Today is Mehmood’s 88th birth anniversary, and here is a look at some of his most memorable roles in the Indian film Industry.

Take a trip down memory lane of some the legendary actor’s unforgettable roles:

1. Master Pillai, Padosan (1968)

Sporting a lungi, kurta and carrying a typical jhola, the character of Master Pillai, played by Mehmood went on to become one of the best played comic characters in the history of Hindi cinema. Master Pillai is a classical music teacher who falls in love with his student Bindu, played by Saira Bano. He also has sung the famous song ‘Ek Chatur Naar', and Aao Aao Sanwariya’ along with Manna Dey. The film is rated at 8.1 on IMDB. Take a look at one of the most famous songs from Padosan.

2. Mohan Kumar, Bhoot Bungla (1965)

This horror-comedy was produced and directed by Mehmood himself. In this movie, he plays the character of Mohan Kumar who falls in love with Rekha, played with Tanuja. And who also helps to look into the death threats received by her. The film is rated at 6.5 on IMDB. Here's one of the songs from the movie.

3. Khanna, Bombay to Goa (1972)

One of Mehmood's memorable roles is that of bus conductor Khanna. Mehmood made the audience fall off their chairs laughing. This comedy also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha and Aruna Irani. The fun banter of all the characters in the movie and their stories pf why they boarded the bus makes this movie a fun riot. The film is rated at 6.9 on IMDB.

4. Chhote Nawab (1961)

The protagonist, Chhote Nawab, played by Mehmood, is born in a wealthy Bombay-bases family. His character is naive and innocent in the movie. Due to some unforeseeable circumstances, his family lost the money. Chhote Nawab grows up and gets matures and mints money through horse races. Mehmood is seen donning the Nawabi look in the movie. It is rated at 5.5 on IMDB. Take a look at one of the famous songs from the movie.

5. Pavitra Kumar Rai "Puttan" / Mani, Do Phool (1973)

Mehmood plays a double role in this comedy film. Directed by S. Ramanathan, the film also stars Ashok Kumar and Vinod Mehra. It is the Hindi remake of the Tamil movie Anubavi Raja Anubavi. The movie features how the double role of Mehmood’s character causes hilarious upside-downs. The film has been rated at a 6.8 on IMDB.

6. Satya, Mastana (1970)

Playing the character of Satya, in this comedy movie, Mehmood was loved by the audience. The movie is the Hindi remake of the Telugu movie Sattekalapu Satteya. In this movie, poor Satya befriends Nain-tara played by Bobby, whose friendship is not accepted by the latter’s parents. Here's one of the songs from the film.

Promo image credit @filmhistorypics Instagram

