Mehreen Pirzada Shares Pics From Gorgeous Pre-wedding Photoshoot, Fans Say 'beautiful'

Southern beauty Mehreen Pirzada recently got engaged to her long time beau Bhavya Bishnoi. The pictures and videos from the engagement ceremony have surfaced on social media which give her fans a peek into the same. Recently, Mehreen took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from her pre-wedding photoshoot.

Mehreen Pirzada's latest photos

In the first picture shared by Mehreen, she and her fiance Bhavya Bishnoi are seen lovingly looking at each other. Bhavya is sitting on a chair while Mehreen is sitting beside him. She is wearing an Indo-western outfit in pink and yellow colour. Her hair is left open and styled into curls. She is wearing a heavy necklace and a pair of designer earrings as well. A huge ring sits on her finger. Bhavya is wearing a yellow kurta and a pair of white ankle-length pants. Mehreen captioned the post by writing, "Hello Partner".

Mehreen's post garnered a lot of love from her fans and followers. Many have commented on the post by congratulating the couple. One of her fans also commented that they looked 'beautiful'. While many others have showered love on the post by using red and heart-eyed emojis. See their reactions below:

In the other photo shared by Mehreen, she is sitting on a rocky surface while Bhavya stands closely behind her. She is donning a yellow dress and flaunting the large flair of it while Bhavya is dressed in white overalls. Mehreen captioned the post as, "And our Fairytale begins ..."

Mehreen Pirzada's engagement details

Pictures and videos from Mehreen Pirzada's engagement with Bhavya have surfaced on social media. The couple is seen donning pink colour-coordinated outfits for the occasion. Mehreen wore a pink lehenga while Bhavya wore a pink sherwani. The videos saw them dancing to Ed Sheeran's love song Perfect are also doing rounds on social media. Bhavya is also seen carrying Mehreen in his arms.

Mehreen Pirzada and Bhavya Bishnoi's career

Mehreen made her Telugu debut with the 2016 movie Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha. She made her Bollywood debut with the Anushka Sharma starrer Phillauri. Some of her other notable movies are F2: Fun and Frustration, Entha Manchivadavuraa, Nenjil Thunivirundhal and Entha Manchivadavuraa. Bhavya Bishnoi is a youth leader in the Congress party. He is the son of politician Kuldeep Bishnoi.

Image courtesy- @mehreenpirzada Instagram

