Mehreen Pirzadaa's Engagement Pics With Bhavya Bishnoi Make Tollywood Celebs Go 'wow'

Telugu actor Mehreen Pirzadaa is all set to get engaged to Congress leader Bhavya Bishnoi, who is also the son of Bhajan Lal the former Chief Minister of Haryana. Mehreen Pirzadaa's engagement is reported to take place on March 12 in the Alila fort of Jaipur. As the engagement is just around the corner, the pre-engagement festivities have already begun. The actor took to her Instagram page to share some pictures from her pre-engagement ceremony.

Mehreen Pirzadaa's photos from her pre-engagement ceremony

Mehreen Pirzadaa took to Instagram to share a couple of pics along with her friends and beau from their latest ceremony. The first picture she shared shows Mehreen and Bhavya posing for the camera from the location of their ceremony. The actor looks stunning in a silver-grey lehenga set.

Mehreen Pirzadaa's fiance also looks handsome in a light beige sherwani suit complete with matching mojidis. The actor captioned the picture with an evil eye emoji. Take a look at Mehreen Pirzadaa's photo below:

Tollywood celebs were love-struck by the actor's picture with her fiance and commented on her post with congratulatory messages and emojis. Celebs like Tamannaah Bhatia, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Orvana Ghai, Rashi Chowdhary and many more commented on Mehreen's post. Mehreen's fans also commented on how beautiful the star looks and sharing their love for the actor by dropping a lot of heart and fire emojis.

Mehreen Pirzadaa's latest post is also one from the ceremony this time with her BFF Tamanna Malhotra. Both of them are looking gorgeous in their lehengas and are posing in front of a poster that says "Always and Forever" with a lot of white and pink flowers in the background.

Mehreen and Bhavya's Wedding

Mehreen and Bhavya met through an arranged marriage setting. The boy's family made a proposal to the bride's family last year. On February 16, Mehreen took to her social media to share the news with her fans by posting a picture with her beau Bhavya. The wedding date of the couple has not been fixed yet and the engagement ceremony is reportedly going to be a private affair with just family and close friends in attendance.

On the work front, Mehreen will next be seen in the sequel of the movie Fun and Frustration 2 which is titled Fun and Frustration 3. The film is helmed by Anil Ravipudi and will star Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah in lead roles. She will also be seen in the movie Ashwathama alongside actor Naga Shaurya.

