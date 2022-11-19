Mehul Choksi's Lawyer Sends Legal Notice To Producers & Actors Of 'File No 323'

Fugitive Indian diamantaire Mehul Choksi through his lawyer Ayush Jindal has sent a legal notice to makers and actors of the proposed move titled 'File No 323'.

The movie directed by Kartik K, featuring Suniel Shetty and Anurag Kashyap, is reportedly based on the lives of fugitives like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and & other Indian millionaires accused in financial scams and criminal cases.

Choksi's lawyer has accused makers and actors of tarnishing his client's image through the film. The lawyer alleged that Choksi's image is being presented on the basis of wrong facts.

Choksi sends cease and desist notice for defaming him in 'File no 323'

Demanding a public apology from producers, the notice said that people involved in the firm are "called upon to Cease and Desist from writing, filming, producing such misleading, unsubstantiated false, and unverified film(s) such as the Proposed Movie (File No 322) against my Client in any format, including motion picture, TV series, OTT series, documentary, etc. and to within 72 hours of the receipt of this Notice indicate cessation of all work in relation to the Proposed Movie."

Along with his nephew Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi has been accused of siphoning off Rs 14,000 crore of public money from Punjab National Bank (PNB) using letters of undertaking. He secured citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in November 2017 under the aegis of the Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP) and fled to the island nation in the first week of January 2018.

In July this year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered another case against the fugitive diamantaire and others for allegedly cheating the Bank of Maharashtra and Canara Bank to the tune of Rs 55.27 crore.

Last month, Sebi banned Choksi from the securities markets for 10 years and imposed a fine of Rs 5 crore on him for indulging in fraudulent trading in the shares of Gitanjali Gems Ltd. He has been asked to pay the penalty within 45 days.