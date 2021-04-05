Meiyang Chang Celebrates 6 Years Of 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy', Remembers Sushant

As Bollywood film Detective Byomkesh Bakshy turned a year older on April 3, actor Meiyang Chang wrote an appreciation post for the film while remembering the lead actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Interestingly, in his post, which was shared on Sunday, Meiyang Chang shared a still from the film, in which he shared the screen space with the late actor. While calling it a "labour of love", Chang shared his experience of working with lead actor Sushant Singh Rajput and co-star Anand Tiwari.

Meiyang Chang on 6 years of 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy

While mentioning that he shot most of his scenes with Sushant and Anand, Meiyang wrote, "I began to admire their dedication, craft & sharp focus, as well as the dazzling work of the team off-camera". He further added, "It takes a village to create a sublime piece of art such as this, if I may be so biased. Everyone worked with the utmost conviction that amidst a quagmire of the mediocre, we were on to something beyond the usual, and were steered adroitly by the captain of the ship!".

Concluding his caption, the 38-year-old actor-singer wrote, "There shan't be a sequel in this continuity (for obvious reasons), but hopefully we will all remember this beautiful movie on its own merit, in its own noir radiance, for a brilliant portrayal of a young Byomkesh who's just starting out on his journey of 'Truth seeking' (sic)".

Within a couple of hours, the celebration post managed to garner an overwhelming response from Yang's Insta fam. Composer-singer Nakash Aziz dropped a red heart while an Instagram user commented, "I really like this film". In the response, Yang replied, "Me too, man. Without bias, probably one of the best made films but no commercial gain. May it build its own legacy over time". On the other hand, Yang also praised a fan who observed that the frame featured citizens of Bihar and Jharkhand together.

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, a 2015's release, was directed by filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee. Along with the above-mentioned actors, the ensemble star cast also had Neeraj Kabi and Swastika Mukherjee in pivotal characters. The film opened with a positive review from the critics, however, failed to grab footfalls at the BO.

