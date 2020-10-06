Meiyang Chang's Birthday: Remember When He Said 'My Name Is Chang And I'm Not Coronavirus'

The singer turned TV reality host and actor Meiyang Chang is known for breaking stereotypical barriers and making it to the top. It is Meiyang Chang's birthday today, October 6, 2020. In April 2020, Meiyang Chang had to face racist comments and verbal attacks amid the global pandemic. He raised his voice against it and responded to the haters. He explained, in a video, how casual racism is not okay and that in these tough times people should not be treating anybody in this way.

Meiyang Chang's anti-racism video

Since it's Meiyang Chang's birthday today on October 6, let's go back to April 2020 where he gave a fitting reply to those who passed racist comments on him. He had to face racist comments in the middle of the road one night and that provoked him. The incident took place amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Meiyang Chang's video starts with him singing a Bollywood song Chehra Kya Dekhte Ho, which translates to 'why are you judging me by my face.' He later twists a popular Shahrukh Khan dialogue from My Name is Khan.

Chang said, "My name is Khan and I'm not coronavirus." He went on to explain why he said the dialogue and shared a story. He shared the incident where he was called coronavirus by two men on the bike. He also said that he did not care at first as he has been called out by many names since childhood such as 'momo', 'Hakka noodle', and 'ching chong' just because he looks different than the rest.

In Meiyang Chang's video, he goes on to say that this could have happened to anybody. He added, "Now you must be thinking, ‘What’s the big deal, yaar? He must have been joking. Just chill.’ And you know what? You are actually right, they must have been joking." He mentioned events when an uncle in Delhi spat on a Manipuri girl, the time when people of Nagaland were thrown out of their homes in Ahmedabad and Kolkata. The time when an aunty in Pune thrashed a Mizo girl publicly.

He added, "Go back to China, Nepal or wherever you are from!’ By saying this, they have hurt someone’s identity. But this is not a joke; this is casual racism. And racism against Indian Chinese, northeast Indians or anybody for that matter is not cool. Not even jokingly. Because how it escalates from a joke, we have all seen that."

He mentioned the youth of India and said, "This is why, if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything. You, the youth of India, I know you are the kindest, smart and sensitive. You understand what I am saying and you will explain to others as well to please not be racist." He requested people to be loving and kind during such bad times. He added that in times like these India cannot afford to be divided. He concluded by greeting the audience and wishing them good health.

Meiyang Chang had shared the video on his social media handles. The original video was shared on Youtube on the 'We are Yuva' channel. Meiyang Chang was supported by many during this phase when he decided to stand up for himself and his fellow NorthEasterns.

