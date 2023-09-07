Meme To Screen: T-Series Announces Movie Based On Viral Post About Woman's Final Wish

In an interesting turn of events, the T-Series production house has announced a movie based on a viral meme. The banner took to its social media handle to make the announcement on Tuesday. The film will be made in collaboration with Super Fat Studios.

2 things you need to know

T-Series is owned by Gulshan Kumar’s son Bhushan Kumar.

The production house has previously made several hit films like Aashiqui 2, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and more.

T-Series to produce film based on a meme

It all started with a post from an X account, which shared a news story with the heading, “Woman with 9 months left to live asks husband if she can sleep with her ex just one last time.” Emojis and a rhetorical question were used by the post's author to demonstrate the shock. It read, “Wtf I just read. Why no one is making a movie on this?” This lighthearted tweet quickly altered the situation.

T-Series stepped up to confirm that they are, in fact, making a movie based on this joke. Their post said, “It’s official, hum bana rahe hain movie! Produced by @TSeries and @SuperFatStudios Written by @modyrahulmody.”. Even the meme page responded to the announcement with amazement. There is no information currently available regarding the director or the cast.

(Screengrab of T-series' post)

What to expect from T-Series next?

Based on the meme, it seems like the story that will develop will not be a romantic melodrama or a blockbuster action story. Instead, it will go beyond cultural standards and will examine the complexity of connections. The meme which expressed an emotional plea from a dying woman to her husband has spurred an in-depth discussion about love, trust, and the transitory nature of life on the internet.

Talking about the writer of the yet-to-be-titled film, Rahul Mody previously co-wrote Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Luv Ranjan, a romantic comedy movie starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Additionally, Luv and Rahul have worked together on other movies, such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.