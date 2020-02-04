Union Budget
Memorable Characters On Indian Television Who Will Stay With Us Forever

Bollywood News

Hindi television offers a mix of emotions, comedy and entertainment. Here are the memorable characters on Indian TV shows.

Written By Aditya Vyas | Mumbai | Updated On:
memorable characters on Indian TV

Hindi television offers a mix of emotions, comedy, and entertainment. The characters are also an important element in many of the popular Hindi TV shows. Some of these actors and their characters in their respective television shows will always be remembered because of their memorable dialogues. Let’s look at some of the most memorable characters on Indian television and also the actors who portrayed them:

Maya Sarabhai from Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai

Ratna Pathak Shah portrayed the role of Maya Sarabhai from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. This is one of her most popular roles. Maya Sarabhai's memorable dialogue 'Monisha, this is so middle class' was quite popular during its run.

 

Jethalal Gada in Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

Dilip Joshi essayed the role of Jethalal in Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. Tarak Mehta is one of the most famous television shows of all time. According to reports, this comedy show is watched by the audience of all age groups even today. 

 

ACP Pradyuman from C.I.D

Shivaji Satam essayed the role of ACP Pradyuman in the crime show C.I.D. This crime show is popular for its gruesome and thrilling elements. ACP Pradyuman is famous for his popular dialogue, 'Kuch Toh Gadbad Hai'


Urvashi Dholakia Komolika from Kasauti Zindagi Ki

Urvashi Dholakia essayed the role of Komolika in Kasauti Zindagi Ki. KZK is a classic 90s soap. The character Urvashi portrayed was quite popular during the show's run. The actress received praise for her performance in the role.

 

Image Credits: Still from Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai

 

 

Published:
