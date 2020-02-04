Memorable Characters On Indian Television Who Will Stay With Us Forever

Hindi television offers a mix of emotions, comedy, and entertainment. The characters are also an important element in many of the popular Hindi TV shows. Some of these actors and their characters in their respective television shows will always be remembered because of their memorable dialogues. Let’s look at some of the most memorable characters on Indian television and also the actors who portrayed them:

Maya Sarabhai from Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai

Ratna Pathak Shah portrayed the role of Maya Sarabhai from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. This is one of her most popular roles. Maya Sarabhai's memorable dialogue 'Monisha, this is so middle class' was quite popular during its run.

Jethalal Gada in Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

Dilip Joshi essayed the role of Jethalal in Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. Tarak Mehta is one of the most famous television shows of all time. According to reports, this comedy show is watched by the audience of all age groups even today.

Never seen him wear the same shirt twice! Always curious as to how he could fit in so much in his cupboard!!! 😂😂🤣🤣 #TMKOC #Jethalal https://t.co/GalUMuPLrf — Ganesh Bhat (@GaneshB_97) August 11, 2019

ACP Pradyuman from C.I.D

Shivaji Satam essayed the role of ACP Pradyuman in the crime show C.I.D. This crime show is popular for its gruesome and thrilling elements. ACP Pradyuman is famous for his popular dialogue, 'Kuch Toh Gadbad Hai'

@SonyTV This man @shivaajisatam who was playing 1 role #AcpPraduman from last 21 years yes he is the one who Shoots for #cid for every single episode till date what do u think we will let this happen NO #savecid #DontendCid #WontLetCIDGo pic.twitter.com/C0rttUCDzy — Shubhangi (@AnAdityan) October 22, 2018



Urvashi Dholakia Komolika from Kasauti Zindagi Ki

Urvashi Dholakia essayed the role of Komolika in Kasauti Zindagi Ki. KZK is a classic 90s soap. The character Urvashi portrayed was quite popular during the show's run. The actress received praise for her performance in the role.

I'm so much excited abt this weekend as can't wait to watch this trio on Nach Baliye9

Komolika 1.0 n #AnuPre 2.0

Especially #EricaFernandes and Urvashi mam's laugh is giving me so much positive vibes😊

Parth n Erica as AnuPre will definitely rock d stage💃🕺 #KasautiiZindagiiKay pic.twitter.com/eixvLZrSy2 — EJFAtAVTA💃 (@PrabhaRao8) August 2, 2019

Image Credits: Still from Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai

