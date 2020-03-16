Memorable Dance Numbers From Neena Gupta's Films You Must Check Out

Neena Gupta has been part of several memorable, acclaimed Bollywood movies. Her movies that are widely popular include Khalnayak, Badhaai Ho, Panga, The Last Color, Mulk, Trikal, Woh Chokhri, etc. Along with her acting skills, she is also known for her stunning dance moves. Listed below are Neena Gupta's dance numbers, including Choli Ke Peeche, that will make you want to move your feet.

Dance songs from Neena Gupta's films will make you want to move your feet

1) Khalnayak - Choli Ke Peeche

This was one of Neena Gupta's most popular songs. The song is sung by Alka Yagnik & Ila Arun. The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, Raakhee, Ramya Krishna, Neena Gupta & Siddharth Randeria in prominent roles. The movie is directed by Subhash Ghai and was considered one of the best ones of its time.

2) Badhaai Ho - Morni Banke

This is another song starring Neena Gupta. The song is from the film, Badhaai Ho. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao And Neena Gupta in leading roles. The song is sung by popular singers Guru Randhawa & Neha Kakkar.

3) Veer - Taali

This is another song where fans can see Neena Gupta dancing freely. The song is from the film, Veer. It is sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Sonu Nigam, Wajid, and Neuman Pinto. The song stars Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Mithun Chakraborty, and Neena Gupta.

4) Banno Teri Ankhiyan Soorme Daani

This is another old and popular song starring Neena Gupta. It is from the film, Dushmani: A Violent Love Story. The song is sung by Sapna Awasthi. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Deepti Naval, Anupam Kher, Raghuvir Yadav, Manohar Singh, and Dina Pathak in pivotal roles.

