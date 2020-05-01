Ajay Devgn Starrer 'Kachche Dhaage's Best Dialogues To Take You Down The Memory Lane

Ajay Devgn starrer Kachche Dhaage is an action and thriller drama starring Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn and Manisha Koirala in the lead roles. The Bollywood flick is directed by Milan Luthria. Kachche Dhaage portrays Ajay Devgn as a crook, delivering goods across the Rajasthan-Pakistan border. A film under a similar title, Kuchhe Dhaage was originally released in 1973. It was helmed by Raj Khosla.

Kachche Dhaage also has similarities with Jackie Chan's 1987 film Armour of God. The flick was released on February 10, 1999. Check out some memorable dialogues from the action thriller Kachche Dhaage.

Memorable dialogues from Kachche Dhaage -

Logon Ne Rab Ko Rab Kaha Hai...Lekin Maine Apne...Yaar Ko Rab Kaha Hai

Joh Aadmi Hamara Kaam Nahi Kar Sakta.....Us Aadmi Ko Hum Kisi Kaam Ke Layak Nahi Chhodte

Yahan Main Hi Vaakil Hoon, Main Hi Judge Hoon Aur Main Hi Jallad

Yeh Dard Ke Tukre Hain, Ashaar Nahi Saaghar Hum Kaanch Ke Dhaage Mai Zakhmon Ko Pirotey Hain

Me Aap logo ko madat karne ke liye tyaar hu, lekin pehle aap log aapne aap ko mere hawale karde

Mujh par vishwas karo, mujh par vishwas karo me tum dono ko insaaf dilaunga

Sab kuch ekdam saaf hai, ab koi chalaki mat karna launde

Tere sath guzara karna sabki baski baat nahi hai Aftab... Aftab meri baat maanle, vapas chal. Dekh border peh chori karna bacho ka khel nahi hai, pakde gaye toh mare jaynege.

Sab khatam ho chuka hai, doctor jawab de chuke hai, mujhe tumhare sath bhaut zaruri baat karni hai.

Kya sunna chahti ho? ki me apne baap ke bareme sunkar bhaut khush hu? Uske hone na hone se kuch nahi badla. Me toh aaj bhi vahi hu, kisiki najaysh aulad... Mujhe kiske naam ki zarurat nahi, mera naam Aftab hai aur meri kahaani esishe shuru hoti hai aur isipe khatam hogi.

