'Mera Naam Joker' Cast: Details About The Actors And Their Characters In 1970 Drama Film

Mera Naam Joker is a 1970 Indian drama film, directed and produced by Raj Kapoor. Mera Naam Joker cast includes Raj Kapoor in the lead role along with Simi Garewal, Kseniya Ryabinkina, Padmini and Rishi Kapoor in prominent roles. The movie became a cult classic and is regarded as one of the best Bollywood films of the 20th century. Take a look at the cast of Mera Naam Joker below.

A look at Mera Naam Joker characters

Raj Kapoor as Ranbir Raj/Raju

Raj Kapoor who played the lead role of the clown in the movie is widely considered the greatest showman in the history of Indian cinema. He has received multiple awards including three National Film Awards and was also a nominee for the Palme d'Or grand prize at the Cannes Film Festival. He was also honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 1971 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1987 by the Government of India. He died in 1988 at the age of 63.

Rishi Kapoor as Young Raju

Rishi Kapoor marked his Bollywood debut with the film and played the role of a clumsy 16-year-old. He has appeared in successful films such as Bobby, Khel Khel Mein, Kabhi Kabhie, Sargam, Karz, Chandni and many more. He has received several awards including the National Film Award. Rishi Kapoor passed away due to leukaemia in 2020 at the age of 67.

Simi Garewal as Mary

Simi Garewal is known for her roles in films such as Do Badan, Saathi, Mera Naam Joker, Siddhartha, Karz and more. She has also appeared in Punjabi and Bengali films such as Udeekaan and Aranyer Din Ratri respectively. She is famous for her celebrity talk show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal.

Kseniya Ryabinkina as Marina

Kseniya Ryabinkina is a Russian ballet dancer and actor who has appeared in Soviet, Russian and Hindi cinema since 1960. She is also known for her performance in the 2009 film Chintuji.

Padmini as Meenu

Padmini has acted in over 250 Indian films in several languages such as Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu and Russian. She has appeared in Hindi films such as Aurat, Aansoo Aur Muskan, Dard Ka Rishta, Jis Desh Men Ganga Behti Hai and many more.

More about Mera Naam Joker cast

Manoj Kumar as David

Rajendra Kumar as Rajendra Kumar

Dharmendra as Mahendra Singh

Dara Singh as Sher Singh

Om Prakash as Circus Surgeon

Rajendra Nath as Circus Surgeon

Achala Sachdev as Raju's mother

Eduard Sjereda as Member of the Soviet State Circus

(IMAGE: A STILL FROM MERA NAAM JOKER TRAILER)

