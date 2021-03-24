'Meri Pyaari Ma'; Shreya Ghoshal Celebrates Mother's 60th Birthday, See Pics

Bollywood playback singer Shreya Ghoshal took to Instagram to wish her mother on her birthday with a heart-warming caption. The soon-to-be mother took this opportunity to show some love and appreciation towards her own mother. The singer posted multiples pictures and videos on the social media platform where Shreya Ghoshal's family can be seen celebrating. See the pictures here!

Shreya Ghoshal's Instagram post wishing her mother

The Aashiyan singer shared several pictures on Instagram from her mother's 60th birthday party where they can be seen cutting cake and feeding it to each other. The singer's house was decorated with golden balloons and party decors as her mother donned a beautiful red saree. Shreya Ghoshal's family took a picture together where the trio were all smiles for the happy occasion.

Shreya wrote in her caption that her mother has finally turned 60 years old but she does not look like one. She continued to wish her mother calling her 'Meri pyaari maa' and blessing her with health and happiness so that the singer can continue to get pampered by her. Shreya also wrote that soon her mother is going to be a grandmother as Shreya is now several months into her pregnancy.

Fans react and wish Shreya's mother

Fans flooded the comment section of Shreya Ghoshal's Instagram with love and wishes for Mrs. Ghoshal. One fan complimented the singer's mother writing that she does not look like she is 60 years old. One fan wished the birthday girl and complimented her writing that she looked divine in the pictures. One fan was happy to get a glimpse of the Ghoshal family with the lovely pictures and videos. Fans also appeared to be excited about Shreya Ghoshal's pregnancy.

More photos and videos from the birthday party

Shreya went all out for her mother as she posted several pictures and videos on her Instagram story. In a single shot uploaded by the singer of her mother's, the birthday girl appeared to be smiling widely as she stood in front of the cake. Shreya also posted a candid picture of her parents on the story.

