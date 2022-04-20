'Merry Christmas': Katrina Kaif's Look From Vijay Co-starrer Leaked Online; See Pics

After tying the knot with Vicky Kaushal, actor Katrina Kaif has been shooting for her upcoming film Merry Christmas. The film directed by Andhadhun filmmaker Sriram Raghavanwill also features South stalwart Vijay Sethupathi alongside the versatile star. Now, as the shooting of the film progresses, a few pictures from the sets have gone viral.

The viral pictures from the sets have fueled the anticipation of the fans who are excited to watch Katrina again on the big screen the first time after tying the knot. Pictures of actor Radhika Sarathkumar with Katrina Kaif from the sets were leaked recently and the actor’s looks from the movie have gone viral.

Katrina Kaif's pics from Merry Christmas go viral

Katrina Kaif, who tied the knot with actor Vicky Kaushal on December 9 in Rajasthan, has resumed work and is back on the sets. Recently, several photos of the Sooryavanshi actress from the sets went viral on social media platforms. Two weeks after her grand wedding, Katrina was clicked while interacting with filmmaker Sriram Raghavan on the set.

The new pictures show Katrina dressed in a pink floral dress as she rehearses her lines with co-star Radhika Sarathkumar. Radhika on the other hand was seen dressed as a cop which makes clear her role in the film. The stills show Katrina in a confused state as she practices her segment with Sarathkumar.

"The edgy thriller is about an event that takes place on Christmas Eve," producer Ramesh Taurani had earlier stated adding that they shall finish the second schedule in April, after which the final leg will be filmed in May and June. The entire movie is being shot in Mumbai, on sets as well as at live locations.

Katrina had announced her collaboration with the makers in December last year. "New Beginnings. BACK ON SET with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas! I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir. He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honour to be directed by him. Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox @tips @tipsfilmsofficial @matchboxpix (sic),” her post read.

IMAGE: Instagram/cinema_rajaa/KatrinaKaif