MF Hussain: From Being A Madhuri Fan To The Founder Of Bombay Progressive Artists' Group

MF Hussain was one of the most prominent artists to ever be born in India. Known for his bold and vibrant paintings, most of his art was made in a Cubist style. Many of his paintings are still sold on his website and are valued at more than a crore. In remembrance of his death anniversary today, here are a few facts you didn't know about the artist - from being a Madhuri fan to his initial days in Mumbai.

1. MF Hussain was a huge Madhuri Dixit fan

Also Read | Madhuri Dixit's playtime video with son Arin and pet Carmelo wins internet

MF Hussain was a huge Madhuri Dixit fan and thought she was a spectacular actress. And while reports vary, MF Hussain is known to have watched the movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! more than 50 times. He even made a series of paintings on her. It was reported that when Madhuri Dixit made her Bollywood comeback with Aaja Nachle, MF Hussain booked an entire theatre in Dubai watch her film. Hussain also admired Tabu and Amrita Rao a lot. He also made individual movies with each that didn't do quite well at the box office.

2. MF Hussain's childhood and youth

MF Hussain's mother died when he was very young. Hussain's father then remarried and moved to Indore where he went to school. Hussain learnt poetry and calligraphy while he was in school. When he returned to Mumbai later, he used to earn money by painting cinema hoardings. He also used to work for a toy company, designing and building toys.

3. One of the highest-paid painters in India

MF Hussain was one of the highest-paid painters in India of his time. One of his paintings had fetched $2 million at a Christie's auction. Due to some controversy in India, he later travellled between London and Dubai frequently and wasn't seen in India much.

4. Topics for paintings

One of the reasons why the artist gained much popularity was because of the topics he chose for his paintings. Many of his paintings were made on the British rule, Mahatma Gandhi, Mother Teresa, Mahabharata, and Ramayana. Hussain said that religion shouldn't matter in art and he never bothered to care much for it.

5. He is one of the founding members of Bombay Progressive Artists' Group

MF Hussain was the founding member of Bombay Progressive Artists' Group. The group is mainly focused on creating art that is a fusion of European and Indian art. MF Hussain was a profound believer in mixing art styles and forms.

Also Read | Salman Khan with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or Madhuri Dixit; whose chemistry is better?

Promo Pic Credit: Hussain's website

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.