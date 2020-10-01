'Better Than What We Had Thought': PV Sunil On MHA Allowing Theatres To Run In Unlock 5

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines for 're-opening' of more activities in areas outside the containment zones from October 15 onwards. According to the guidelines, cinemas, theatres, multiplexes will be permitted to open with up to 50 percent of their seating capacity. Expressing the view on the same, recently, the Managing director of Carnival cinema, PV Sunil, shared a statement and asserted that the capacity limit is better than what they had expected earlier.

READ | MHA Writes To Assam Government Seeking Clarification On Debolal Gorlosa

Carnival Cinema statement:

We are very happy with this news as we have been waiting for this for quite sometime. Business has been affected so badly but I would say this is the right time to open up with Diwali around the corner. 50 per cent capacity is better than what we had thought would be allowed earlier. In fact, we had been proposing a 50 per cent capacity. It is in keeping up with the norm of every other industry. Most of the countries are also following the same norm. As of now, our software is being modified in accordance with that so that the audience have a seamless experience while booking tickets online. Over all, it is very good news. However, for us to open up, there is a lot of work to be done. The good part is that separate teams handle each property and we also have two weeks, it seems sufficient time for us to prepare. As it is, we have planned for the reopening all this while, so there shouldn’t be a problem. While couple of state governments are yet to give a go ahead on the reopening of theatres, we are likely to open all the major properties in other states in the stipulated time. On the content side, the producers are already having conversations about releasing the films. We have limited time slots, so the content shouldn’t be a problem. In the first few weeks, there may not be an overflow of content but things would resume to normalcy soon.

READ | Unlock 5 Guidelines: Cinemas To Open With 50% Capacity, States To Decide On Schools

In August, several Bollywood producers and actors along with the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) had urged the Centre to open the cinema halls, which have remained shut amid the coronavirus pandemic. The country went into lockdown from March in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. From June, the government started unlocking in a phase-wise manner with opening up of domestic travel, offices, markets, shopping complexes, etc in non-containment zones

READ | MHA Hits Out At Amnesty's 'witch-hunt' Statement; Calls It 'unfortunate & Exaggerated'

READ | 'Best News': Abhishek Bachchan On MHA Allowing Theatres To Operate With 50% Capacity

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.