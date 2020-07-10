Michael Caine Set To Narrate Audio Series Titled 'Heist' Based On True Events

Actor Michael Caine will be narrating a 6-part audio series called Heist. The Oscar-winning actor’s upcoming venture is based on true stories of heists from around the world. It will be told through the lens of masterminds, detectives, journalists, and witnesses who were related to these heists. Read on to know more about the story:

Micheal Caines's next venture

Michael Caine, who is known for films like The Italian Job, Inception, Tenet, and The Dark Knight, will soon be seen narrating a six-part series based on several thrilling and infamous heists that have taken place all around the world and have shaken the law enforcement agencies. According to reports, he will be telling these stories in a way that will recreate the scenes in the minds of the listeners.

Heist will feature Michael Caine travelling to places like Stockholm, Australia, and others, in search of stories that will make a 'perfect heist series'. Reportedly, it will also feature stories that have inspired some iconic Hollywood films. Nothing much has been revealed by the actor about his upcoming venture, but it will soon be available to fans on Audible. Fans of the Jack The Ripper actor are looking forward to hearing from him.

The actor will also be seen next in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, a film that explores the theme of time travel. It will also feature John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, who will be seen playing the lead, trying to find a man who can stop the 3rd World War and travel in time. Tenet will also feature Dimple Kapadia, Himesh Patel, Clémence Poésy, Denzil Smith and others in a crucial role. Fans are highly eager to see how the film will depict time travel in the Nolan universe. The film has been delayed twice due to the current pandemic. The film is also written by Nolan, who took over five years to write the screenplay of the film.

