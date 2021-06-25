Michael Jackson's Death Anniversary: Tiger Shroff Pays Tribute To The Late "King Of Pop"

On Michael Jackson's death anniversary, Tiger Shroff's Instagram family got to see the actor paying a tribute to the late artist who went by the name of "King Of Pop". The post, which is a part of Tiger Shroff's Instagram stories section, sees the Munna Michael actor share a still of the late legend and communicated he should "Rest In Power". The picture in question sees the late musical sensation strike one of his several iconic poses. The image, which is a part of Tiger Shroff's photos in his stories section, can be found below.

Tiger Shroff pays tribute to the late king of pop on Michael Jackson's death date:

Image Source: Tiger Shroff Instagram

It must be noted that through Munna Michael, the actor had paid tribute to Michael Jackson. The same was done via one of the songs in the film, which saw Tiger Shroff emulating Michael Jackson. The music video of the number, titled Beparwaah, can be found below as well.

"Beparwaah" song:

An ardent followeR of Michael Jackson, Tiger Shroff has time and again shown that he is heavily influenced by Michael Jackson's dancing style through his videos. Time and again, he has collaborated with other dancers and flaunted his leg-shaking skills. Some of those videos can be found below.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Sajid Nadiadwala and Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3. Additionally, in 2019, the actor was also seen in Siddharth Anand's War. The same was essentially a spy-thriller movie that has been filmed in various parts of the world. The film came close to Rs. 300 crores at the Indian box office at the time of its release. As far as future projects are concerned, Shroff is said to be in Siddharth Anand's Hindi Remake of Sylvester Stallone's Rambo. The actor will also be seen in the sequel to his debut film, Heropanti. At some point in the future, Shroff will also take the Baaghi franchise further, the fourth instalment of which was announced on October 29 of last year.

