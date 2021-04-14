Mika Singh Opens Up On The Time He Miscommunicated While Speaking About AR Rahman

Indian singer and rapper Mika Singh recently opened up on the time he messed up a sentence while speaking in front of the legendary AR Rahman. He has lately been working on the show Indian Pro Music League, which is a musical reality show airing on Zee TV. According to a report by News18, Mika Singh revealed in one of the upcoming episodes that he had made a language error at an award function while speaking about AR Rahman on the stage. He revealed that the blunder helped him get a project with the musical maestro, which was a great outcome.

Mika Singh opens up on the time he messed up

Bollywood and Punjabi singer Mika Singh recently opened up on the time he messed up a sentence in front of the legendary AR Rahman. In an upcoming episode of the show, Indian Pro Music League, he revealed that he was on the stage of an award function when he spoke about how much he adores the academy award-winning composer. At that moment, he wanted to say that he would love to work with Rahman sir but he ended up saying, “Rahman Sir would love to work with me.”

Mika Singh believes that language is somewhat his weakness and this incident had a lot to do with it. He stated that he is not someone who can speak fluent English and this award function was a part where he messed up.

Mika Singh further clarified that AR Rahman understood what he meant and they ended up working together on the film Tamasha. Mika Singh has sung the song Heer Toh Badi Sad Hai from the film and it was a major hit among the audience. The song has been composed by AR Rahman while the lyrics have been penned by the iconic Irshad Kamil. Have a look at the song from the film Tamasha, starring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, here.

Mika Singh is a prominent artist who is known for his strong vocals and exceptional command over the Punjabi language. His songs like Bas Ek King and Mauja Hi Mauja, have been chartbusters in the past. He has been a pivotal part of the Punjabi music industry and has also collaborated with a series of renowned Bollywood artists.

Image Courtesy: Mika Singh Instagram