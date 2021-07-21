Mika Singh Reacts To Raj Kundra Porn Case, Says 'I've Seen One App, Nothing Much On It'

Many celebrities have come forward to speak about the arrest of Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra. The latest celebrity to jump on the bandwagon is rapper and singer Mika Singh. Speaking to the media, Mika Singh recollected that he had seen one of the apps of Kundra. However, he also claimed that there was nothing on the app.

Mika Singh on Raj Kundra's arrest

The rapper informed that he had seen one app, but also added that there was nothing on it. In addition, he also revealed that he has no knowledge of the app, which is the focus in the alleged porn film racket. Speaking about the app that he had seen, Mika Singh informed that it was simple and had nothing on it. Singh also expressed that he was waiting for the development and expressed that whatever happens will 'be for the best'.

"I had seen one app and it was simple. There was nothing on it. Let's wait and see what happens," said Mika Singh

Raj Kundra, Ryan Tharp remanded to police custody till July 23

Earlier on Tuesday, Raj Kundra and another accused Ryan Tharp were produced by the Mumbai Crime Branch before the Esplanade Court. After the hearing, the court remanded them to police custody till July 23. The Crime Branch revealed that Raj Kundra had created a WhatsApp group that was being used to publish porn videos across various mobile applications. They further informed that Kundra would seek details of the business. In addition, the police also informed the court that they have evidence and stated that the case needs further investigation.

Porn film racket

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Milind Bharambe informed that said struggling models and artists were lured and promised roles in short films and web series after which they were forced to do nude and semi-nude scenes against their wishes. The Mumbai Crime Branch had earlier registered an offence on February 2021, in the Malvani police station regarding the filming and publishing of certain pornographic movies, against the wish of the actors.

In addition, the Mumbai Police also found out that various mobile applications were being operated to circulate porn in the cyber world. During the investigation, it was found that Kamath was heading the India operations of a company named 'Viaan', owned by Raj Kundra. According to the police, Kamath operated mobile applications running the porn racket and also handled pornographic content for Kundra's company.

According to Bharambe, Raj Kundra's firm Viaan was linked to another firm named 'Kernin' based in London. Kernin owns the 'Hotshots' app, which publishes nude content based on subscription. While both Kernin and Hotshots were registered in London, all its content was being produced and accounts were being handled by the Viaan company in Mumbai. During the course of the investigation, the Police found documentary and electronic evidence which led to searching Raj Kundra's office where the Police recovered further incriminating content leading to his arrest.

